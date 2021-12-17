earthquake in the circus – Libero Quotidiano





End of the games: the Mercedes waives the appeal against the victory of Max Verstappen and Red Bull in the Formula 1 championship after the last frantic race in Abu Dhabi. The step back was made official a few hours ago, the request in this sense of also decisive Lewis Hamilton. To communicate the Mercedes team-principal, Toto Wolff, who however did not hide his regret, claiming to be convinced that in court the silver arrows would win.





But not only. Wolff got off the hook a sort of atomic bomb on the Formula 1 circus: Lewis Hamilton after what happened it might stop running. Wolff lets it be understood with these very clear words: “I sincerely hope Lewis keeps running because he is the greatest driver of all time. In the last four races he has been dominant, there was not even a doubt as to who could win the race. And this was worthy of a title. I think that as a rider his heart tells him to continue because he is at the peak of his career, but we have to overcome the pain that was inflicted on him on Sunday, also because he is a man with clear values ​​and it is difficult to understand what happened. “





And again, he added: “Both Lewis and I are disillusioned at the moment. Not with Formula 1, which we love madly, because the stopwatch never lies. However, if we break that fundamental principle of sporting fairness and authenticity of sport, then suddenly the stopwatch no longer becomes relevant: we become exposed to a random decision-making process, and then it is clear that we can fall out of love. “Finally, Wolff remarked how” many of the values ​​and beliefs we believe in they were kicked on Sunday“And F1 wakes up scared: could Hamilton really leave? Or is it just tactics, a way to make it clear that Mercedes will never, ever be able to digest what happened in Abu Dhabi ?.