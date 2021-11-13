Earthquake in the League, Giorgetti ‘spurs’ Salvini and ranks as leader of the moderate area

Just missing the Strenna book by Bruno Vespa, a political classic of the last thirty years, to add even more spice to the Quirinale novel. As if the internal turmoil in each party and in the hypothesized coalitions were not enough. The pills of Why Mussolini ruined Italy (and why Mario Draghi is restoring it) to be released on November 4, are distributed to agencies and editorial offices with the usual wisdom, the most current, the most disruptive ones. In the middle of the white semester, two months after the presidential vote, in the midst of the restructuring of the political scene, pills easily become bombs. Like the reflections that the number 2 of the League Giancarlo Giorgetti handed over to Bruno Vespa. On the future of League. And on the quirinalizi scenarios. And the “Quirinal chaos”, as it is also defined near Palazzo Chigi, is served.

Inside the was party of Bossi, of which Giorgetti he has always remained a loyalist, we are on the eve of another turning point. It still does not have the form of an internal split but an absolute reversal of roles and agenda is announced. From anti-Europeans to pro-European, from sovereignists to liberals, from anti Dragons to pro Draghi, of which Giorgetti among other things, he is one of the strongest supporters. To use a slightly pop metaphor, it’s like going “from Bud Spencer to Meryl Streep”. In fact, the minister for economic development and number 2 of the party says: «I and Salvini we will continue to maintain a common track as long as the government train travels fast, otherwise we risk ending up on a siding. The question is whether Salvini wants to marry a new line or stay out of it. This choice has not yet taken place because, in my opinion, he has not yet played the part fully. Matteo is used to being a blockbuster in westerns. I proposed that he be a supporting actor in an Oscar nominated drama. It’s hard to put in the same movie Bud Spencer And Meryl Streep. The problem is that I still don’t know what he decided. But notice that westerns are going out of fashion ».

Doing a bit of logical analysis of this song, a sort of ultimatum of the deputy to its leader comes out: either you change the game plan or, in fact, we are at the end of the race. The pro-European turn began, without a doubt, with his entry into the government Dragons but “it remained unfinished”. Self Salvini “He wants to become institutionalized” now he has only one path: «Entering the Ppe and say goodbye toAfd from Marine Le Pen“. The debt of gratitude to the French nationalist leader who held out her hand to one ten years ago League in great difficulty it can be considered “extinct”, according to Giorgetti. The plan isn’t all that secret. It was also the subject of comparisons last week during dinners at Villa Grande between Il Cavaliere and his ministers, deputy ministers and group leader. Berlusconi talked about it when he went to the top of the Ppe to Brussels. It takes time but the road is marked. And it would seem not to foresee, at least at the moment, Giorgia Meloni. But one thing is the indiscretions in the journalistic background, quite another the quotes of the number 2 of the League delivered to the pages of a Christmas present.

It seems that in the general staff of the League the timing of the advances was not displeased. Yesterday and not today and not even tomorrow. Yesterday, for example, Salvini was traveling around Italy (a Pistoia) with the Brazilian president friend Bolsonaro accused at home of having sent thousands of fellow citizens to die with his denial of Covid. A nationalist to the Trump and not really an example of a right-wing liberal. Salvini he silenced Giorgetti with a lapidary «la League works on a new European political group that brings together the right. It certainly does not look to an old group (like the EPP, ed) ». Then he changed the subject saying he wanted to concentrate on the maneuver: “I’m in charge of saving pensions and cutting taxes.” But the choice is on the table. And it breaks the center right before and Come on Italy then. As he points out Osvaldo Naples, formerly of Come on Italy, landed in the group of Giovanni Toti Courage Italy, one of those who – with Italy Viva (41 votes) and that hundred of the Mixed group – with his 31 votes he will give the cards when the President has to be elected. «Salvini – says Naples – believes it is possible in Europe to build a center-right that brings together Merkel And Afd, i Republicains from Christian Jacob with Marine Le Pen when he knows very well that Merkel and Jacob are opponents of the allies of Salvini in Europe. Giorgetti’s political goal – the League close to the EPP – goes in the opposite direction to that of Salvini. Who has to move and change direction is Salvini ».

Then there is the Giorgetti looking at the Quirinale. The scenario, from his point of view, is clear: keep the ticket Mattarella-Draghi until the 2026. Or Draghi immediately to the Quirinale “from where he can still lead the Italian convoy” thanks to a semi-presidentialism in fact. All this agitates the quirinalizia waters where the scenarios change from day to day and the plots seem to absorb the energies of the parliamentarians much more than the budget law and the serious and decisive decisions that must be taken on the climate and the environment by the 190 countries gathered in Glasgow for the Cop 26. If the League he is looking for his own path, they are not in different conditions Pd, M5s And Come on Italy. The dem secretary postpones the discussion to January, officially confirms Dragons at the helm of the government (and then in the 2023 we will see) also because in the ranks of his party there are at least 5-6 strong candidates who aspire to the residence of the Popes. Each of them, by the way, controls small but important packages of votes.

THE 5 stars they are on the high seas: they do not trust With you which on the one hand praises Dragons (“An excellent President of the Republic”) but on the other hand he criticizes him on the budget law It is on G20 which instead made the world go crazy. To go crazy were his parliamentarians, di Conte, who have only one priority: to go and vote as late as possible. And no one trusts the Draghi president and scenario Franco government until the 2023, to make the electoral law and the next budget law. The center-right, with or without Brothers of Italy, has the obligation to stay at the table for the choice of the new Head of State since he hasn’t touched the ball since 2006. And he must at least try with Berlusconi since they told him and made him believe it. So, ahead with the scenarios on the new Head of State, abacus in hand and while the parties consume their final Armageddon.

Journalist originally from Florence graduated in Italian literature with 110 cum laude. Twenty years in Repubblica, nine in L’Unità.

Claudia Fusani