earthquake in world tennis, who takes to win everything – Libero Quotidiano





Can’t help but think big, Jannik Sinner. The blue tennis player, number 10 in the ATP ranking, will face the American Steve Johnson (number 104 in the world rankings) to enter the third round of the Australian Open. The goal, for the 20-year-old phenomenon from San Candido, is within reach. But his gaze is already beyond: after beating the Portuguese Sousa with ease, he announced with garden nonchalance the expansion of his technical staff: “My team for the moment is made up of the coach Riccardo Piattiby the preparer Dalibor Sirola and the physiotherapist Claudio Zimaglia. But there will be a new person that I don’t want to reveal. “And the maximum suggestion is that of Maria Sharapovaa former icon of women’s tennis and a global business model capable of transforming Sinner from a great tennis player to an epochal phenomenon.









According to Stampa, one speaks in any case of a “big hit”. And if the dream of Matteo Berrettini, another great protagonist of our racket, would be to have His Majesty alongside him as a mentor together with Vincenzo Santoapdre Roger Federer (they have the same manager, Ivo Ljubicic), for Sinner the name that circulates with increasing insistence is that of John McEnroe, legend of world tennis in the 80s and by his own admission a big fan of Jan. Already a couple of years ago, recalls the Turin newspaper, during a direct Facebook with the motivator Marco Montemagno, coach Piatti let slip: “I and John we have already worked together when we prepared the season on the grass of Milos Raonic. He is a sympathizer of Jannik and I sent him a message saying that in a year I will need him. ” At the time many smiled, today the hypothesis is more concrete.









But there is a problem: as always remembers the Presstoday Sinner “doesn’t just need a supercoach to act as a can opener for big matches and big tournaments, whispering to him two or three geniuses; but also someone to work with on the pitch. “In addition to McEnroe, certainly suggestive, here are the (difficult) tracks that lead to Agassi’s former coach Darren Chaill or to the coach of Rafa Nadal, the Spaniard Carlos Moya. Or again, that Magnus Norman who made Wawrinka turn or the captain of Spain in the Davis Cup Sergi Bruguera. And there are those who dream Stefan Edberg or Ivan Lendl for a decisive leap in quality even on grass, with a view of Wimbledon.