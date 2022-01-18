Earth’s core is cooling faster than expected – what’s going on

The “heart” of the Earth would be cooling faster than expected: this is what the study of the thermal conductivity of a mineral located at the boundary between the core and the mantle suggests. Researchers from the ETH Zurich measured the thermal conductivity of the mineral bridgmanite in the laboratory, which lies at the boundary between the viscous rocks of the mantle and the boiling layer of molten iron and nickel of the outer core.

The results of the research

The study – led by Motohiko Murakami – indicates that the thermal conductivity of the mineral is 1.5 times greater than expected: this means that the heat flux between the core and the mantle could be higher than assumed so far and consequently also the convection in the mantle. . This implies a faster cooling of the interior of the Earth and a more rapid deceleration of the plate tectonics fueled by convection motions.