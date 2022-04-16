Entertainment

Easter 2022 | Movies and series to watch long holiday

Easter 2022: what movies and series to stream this long holiday?

Long weekends are many times to make up for lost time and watch all those popular movies and series that you couldn’t before.

And with so many streaming platforms, like Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+ and Star+, among others, it is difficult to choose a story without losing. To make your life easier, we recommend our TOP 25 to see in this Easter 2022.

Netflix

2021

don’t look up

2021

Netflix along with the highest ranked stars in Hollywood, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Ariana Grande, come together in this film to bring to life the story of a team of astronomers who do everything for save the planet, but nobody pays attention to them. A catastrophe revolves around this black comedy: a meteorite is about to crash into the earth and the state authorities take charge of the matter, although not so well that we say.

2020-2021

Lupine

2020-2021

It is the action drama that tells the story of an unexpected criminal. It is based on the story of Arsène Lupin, a French fictional character. In the Netflix series, the thief Assane Diop wants to avenge his father for the injustices suffered by a wealthy family. It has 2 seasons of 10 episodes; In addition, it has been widely accepted by the public and critics during its premieres.

2020

It is good not to be good

2020

Between humor and many gothic-style animations, this Korean drama tells of the bond between two helpless but independent young people. The bad guy in the story is Ko Mun-yeong (Seo Ye-ji), an empowered, intelligent and conceited woman who, like the other two main characters, has family traumas. All of this will get worse when she meets a man she will truly fall in love with. The series questions the need to feel loved and the definition of love.

2010

Eat Pray Love

2010

An unmissable movie classic and novelist Elizabeth Gilbert’s biggest hit. The story starring Julia Roberts is the film that can give the most peace, especially in the middle of Holy Week. A well-deserved break from the noise and limiting beliefs that do not allow us to see the freedom of the human being, as it happens in the film. A woman discovers her true self through travel, self-love and partner.

2016-present

The Crown

2016-present

The series tells a fictional story, however, it is inspired by the real life of Queen Elizabeth and her family, who wish to safeguard the line of succession to the British Crown by seeking a suitable wife for Prince Charles. In addition, the tension between the queen and the first female prime minister of Great Britain, Margaret Thatcher, on account of the controversy over the Malvinas war, generates friction in the Commonwealth of Nations. Meanwhile, the romance between Carlos and the young Diana Spencer becomes a fairy tale capable of uniting the British people, although the unhappiness is undeniable.

Prime Video

2020-2022

how to survive single

2020-2022

A group of millennial friends absorb the day to day like a sponge. A psychologist, two artists, two business administrators and one other naive will be on the verge of collapse because of love. It is a comedy directed by the company of the brothers Sebastián and Emiliano Zurita, Addiction House, and the production company Campanario Entertainment. It premieres April 15 on Prime Video.

2017-2022

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

2017-2022

Being a comedian in the early 1960s was the biggest challenge for a woman of that time. Award-winning American actress Rachel Brosnahan plays the role of her life as Mrs. Maisel, who due to the infidelity of her husband must survive in a macho and structured world. How? Becoming a star. Accompanied by her manager, Susie (Alex Borstein), she will make a name for herself in the middle, despite the lack of female figures in stand-up comedy.

2021

Laura Pausini: nice to meet you

2021

The 47-year-old Italian singer had a lot to say and Prime Video makes it possible. Laura Pausini tells her life in a docudrama that she considers “an important life lesson” for her family, as she told EFE. The history of the artist starts from the San Remo Festival in 1993, which was the trigger for her great fame and success.

2022

Being the Ricardos

2022

The synopsis of the film talks about the couple made up of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who are going through an emotional and work crisis that endangers the love they profess and their successful television show for which they became known. The film stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.

2021

CODA

2021

A family in which all the members are deaf, except for the youngest daughter, has to accept the challenges that lie ahead. Ruby’s (Emilia Jones) adolescent transition and new love of singing will be a problem for her parents and brother, because they don’t know how to survive without her, her didactic support in the face of such disability and in front of people. An electrifying and thoughtful drama. Troy Kotsur was the first deaf actor to win the Oscar for best supporting actor after his participation in the film.

hbo max

2019-2021

Doctor Miracle

2019-2021

Ali Veta (Taner Ölmez) is a young Turkish man with an autism spectrum disorder associated with Savant syndrome. To treat his condition, he is sent to a children’s health care facility, where his dream of becoming a surgeon is born and he discovers his great abilities in medicine. The soap opera, which is now on HBO Max, is an adaptation of the South Korean production “Good Doctor”, which already has two other adaptations in the United States and Japan.

2021

king richard

2021

It is the film that earned Will Smith an Oscar Award at the 2022 gala. The synopsis of the Warner Bros. Pictures film states: “Richard Williams helped raise two of the most extraordinary sportswomen of all time, two athletes who would end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Using unconventional methods, he devised a plan that would make Venus and Serena Williams legendary icons.”

Easter 2022 | Movies and series to watch long holiday - El Tiempo

death on the nile

2022

A 20th Century Studios story starring Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer. A millionaire and beautiful heiress is murdered aboard a cruise ship on the Nile River and it was the same boat in which the detective Hercule Poirot sailed, who will now begin to investigate the crime.

2021

dunes

2021

A work that will go down in history. Dune or Arrakis is the most important planet in the universe and an interstellar war begins around it where adults and children fight for power. The protagonists are Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, among others. They give life to the first part of the novel of the same name (new version) from 1965 by American writer Frank Herbert.

Easter 2022 | Movies and series to watch long holiday - El Tiempo

euphoria

2019-2022

It has a common theme, but a spectacular approach. It tells the story of several teenagers in an American high school, where sex, trauma, love and drugs awaken the deepest conflicts of the characters. Zendaya and trans actress Hunter Schafer steal the small screen in the story in which they star alongside Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi, among others.

Disney+

Easter 2022 | Movies and series to watch long holiday - El Tiempo

Moon Knight

2022

The synopsis of the film states: “The plot introduces Steven Grant, a kind and friendly man who works in a gift shop. A person who leads a normal life, but is surprised by constant memories that seem to be from another person. The Marvel series stars Ethan Hawke, Oscar Isaac and Gaspard Ulliel and May Calamawy and is available on Disney Plus.

2021

Charm

2021

Disney’s animated film narrates the life of a young Colombian woman who lives with her magical family, in which she feels the responsibility of fitting in despite not having any spectacular power like the rest of the members. The film leads to a reflection on the role of women and moves with the hope, perseverance and love of the characters.

Easter 2022 | Movies and series to watch long holiday - El Tiempo

hawk eye

2021

Clint Barton is no longer in The Avengers, he just wants to be with his family and fight injustice. When he finds Kate Bishop in his way, he also finds the perfect replacement for his job. The man with the arrows must deal with the dangers that lie in wait for him after the death of the Black Widow. One of the best series of the Marvel release season on Disney Plus.

2022

Nate, better late than never

2022

For the little ones, comes the youth comedy that tells the story of Nate, a 13-year-old boy with the dream of being on Broadway. As in his school and town, nobody accepts him in a casting, he secretly travels with his best friend to the Big Apple to try his luck in other auditions. A great mischief.

Easter 2022 | Movies and series to watch long holiday - El Tiempo

earth month

2022

Enter the “Earth Month” category on Disney Plus and be amazed by National Geographic documentaries on activism and the environment. This is an unmissable collection, especially if you are a fan of animals and beautiful countries. For lovers of the planet. “Wild Central America”, “China: Mysterious and Wild”, “Lost Cities” and “Welcome to Earth” (starring Will Smith) are some of the recommendations this season.

StarPlus

Easter 2022 | Movies and series to watch long holiday - El Tiempo

God’s Story, with Morgan Freeman

2016

It is a National Geographic documentary starring Morgan Freeman in which morality, good and evil, have nothing to do with faith and hope. It is an emotional journey for even those who do not belong to the religion. It won an Emmy Award in the Informational Series or Special category.

2022

The Dropout

2022

Millions of patients are at risk because of the medical technology that renowned Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) developed. Overnight, she loses everything and has to deal with it. The miniseries is based on the ABC News podcast of the same name.

Easter 2022 | Movies and series to watch long holiday - El Tiempo

The French Dispatch

2021

The story is a “love letter to the world of journalism,” explains the synopsis of the film. The production places the audience in the newsroom of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city. It has three interconnected stories and stars the greats, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Timothée Chalamet, Owen Wilson.

2021

CAT

2021

It is a Latin police musical directed by the Argentine Peta Rivero y Hornos. It tells the story of a young man who practices freestyle and wants to find his place in the world of the genre, but when a tragedy occurs in his family, everything will change and he must deal with it to fulfill his dream.

Easter 2022 | Movies and series to watch long holiday - El Tiempo

King’s Man: The Origin

2021

Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arteton, Stanley Tucci, among other Hollywood celebrities, give life to the third film in the Kingsman saga based on the comic “The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. It is about the most evil group of criminals in history and how they unleash a war, while a young man has the duty to stop them.

