Easter 2022 on Netflix: the new 5 movies and series inspired by Jesus

With the Palm Sunday of last April 10, began Holy Week in Argentina: the Christian community will hold throughout the week a strong liturgical activitywhich will conclude next Easter Sundayon April 17.

In this period of Christian reflection, Netflix presents different proposals for both series and movies online with the commemorations that believers carry out throughout the weekremembering the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

HOLY WEEK: 5 PROPOSALS TO SEE ON NETFLIX

1. TABLES

This original fictional story of Netflix tells the story of a CIA agent investigating a charismatic spiritual leader who, with his religious movement, causes profound political turmoil.

The 10-episode series was released in 2020 and has only one season. participate michelle monaghan (True Detective), mehdi dehbi (Most Wanted Man) and John Ortiz (The games of destiny).

2. THE RESURRECTION OF CHRIST

This 2016 film directed by Kevin Reynolds tells the story of a young and ambitious Roman centurion, Clavius ​​(Joseph Fiennes), who receives from Pontius Pilate -prefect of Judea- the mission of investigate how the body of the Nazareth preacher Jesus mysteriously disappearedcrucified about three days ago.

3) NO

The film directed by Darren Aronofsky makes its own approach to the biblical history of The Ark of Noah of the book of Genesis: the director and also writer refers to the childhood of No (Russell Crowe), when he witnessed the death of his father, Lamech, by a young Tubal-Can.

Years later, when No already lives with his wife (Jennifer Connelly) and their children, he watches as a flower grows instantly from the ground to be later on. haunted by dreams of a great flood. Ace, He does not know the fate of all life on earth with the universal floodwhich will lead him to build his famous boat.

The film is starred by a choral cast in which they participate, among others, Russell Crowe, Anthony Hopkins, Jennifer Connelly, Douglas Booth, Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, and Ray Winstone.

4. HEAVEN DOES EXIST

based on the best seller of the New York Times of the same name, Heaven Does Exist tells the true story of a father from a small town that she must find the courage and conviction to share the extraordinary and changing life of her son, who claims to have visited heaven during a near-death experience.

The boy, Colton, recounts the details of his amazing journey with childlike innocence and talks naturally about things that happened before his birth. Given this, his father Todd (Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning actor Greg Kinnear) faces the challenge of analyzing and sharing what his son has to say.

5. GOD IS NOT DEAD

Based on the author’s book Rice Brooksentitled “God Is Not Dead: Evidence for God in an Age of Uncertainty”this 2014 film tells the story of a young student devout to Christianity who knowsHe is forced by his philosophy teacher to prove the existence of God or else fail.

The young man, Josh Wheaton (Shane Harper), is pushed by his atheist professor who considers God to be a pre-scientific fictionto prove its existence. Thus, the film presents the evangelical narrative of the persecution of Christians in the United States specifically the idea of ​​universities as “factories of Atheism”

a sequel, God is not dead 2will be released on April 1, 2016, while God is not dead 3 are released in the year 2018, and God is not dead 4in 2021.