Easter Monday with a full house in Naples, ‘bye bye Covid’ – Campania

Tour operators had announced a full house in the city for Easter, but the human stream of tourists pouring into the streets today is perhaps even higher than expected. Crowds everywhere, from museums to embarkations for the islands, from restaurants and pizzerias to museums that are open offering various important events. Via the outdoor masks, gatherings everywhere in a festive atmosphere. “Bye bye Covid”, a foreign tourist tells reporters as she tries to hum the hit from the List Representative.

After two years of pandemic, the crowds of 2019 are revisited, when Naples marked a boom in attendance. Long queues at the departures of ferries and hydrofoils, with Procida which – thanks to the showcase of the Capital of Culture – competes with Ischia and Capri for the attention of mass tourism. There was also a high attendance at the National Archaeological Museum, the Mann, which alongside its past collections houses the still photos of the film “E ‘è stato la mano di Dio”, by Paolo Sorrentino, and at the Pan museum, for the exhibition on Andy Warhol . A lot of curiosity also for Spellbound, the multimedia exhibition that ranges from the imagination of Salvador Dalì to that of Alfred Hitchcock starting from the work that the master of surrealism created for the film “I will save you”, in original Spellbound.