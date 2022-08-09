Eastern Canadian Rally Championship: Jonathan Drake and Ian Lantz winners of the Black Bear Rally





Monday August 8, 2022 by Philippe Brasseur

After three events contested in Quebec, the Eastern Canadian Rally Championship (CREC) presented its fourth event of the 2022 season in Ontario last weekend, as part of the traditional Black Bear Rally. A rally in the dust and the summer heat, which counts winners as prestigious as the American Travis Pastrana. This time, only crews from Ontario and Quebec were entered, with the victory going to Jonathan Drake and Ian Lantz.

Originally from Kingston, Ontario, Drake was driving his usual Subaru Impreza WRX. With Ian Lantz (of London, ON) as co-driver, he led the second half of the event after taking advantage of the two-minute penalty (for entering a control zone early) given to Matthew Ballinger and Crawford New. This duo had been leading since the second special of the day with their Subaru Impreza WRX. In the end, Ballinger and New finished one minute and nine seconds behind Drake/Lantz, in second place.

The podium is completed by a third Ontario crew, formed by Trevor Pougnet and Ryan Rouleau, from Ottawa. They also evolved on Subaru Impreza WRX. They finish 2’32” behind the winners.

Fourth in all categories and winners of the 2WD class with their historic Volvo 242 Turbo, Quebecers Charles Hammer and Guillaume Dozois led their category throughout the eight timed stages making up this rally. Their struggle with a much more modern car, the Ford Fiesta ST of Sean McConnachie and John Gerryts, animated much of the event. Only 7.5 seconds separate the two rivals at the finish.

The two-wheel drive class podium is completed by Mark Toufanov and Justin Ranni (Toyota FR-S). They also finished Top 6 overall, ahead of Chuck Storry and Zvonimir Bracika in a spectacular Lancia Delta Integrale.

It should also be noted that in the 2WD Production class, victory went to Roderick Jones and Sam Roxon (Mazda 3) while Andrew Wallbank and David Bell (Subaru WRX STI) had to retire following an engine problem. This crew had set the fastest time on the first special and seemed capable of holding off Drake/Lantz and Ballinger/New for the overall victory until their retirement.

Grant Rawcliffe and Brandon Pace (Ford Focus) also had to retire during this Black Bear Rally 2022 which marked the mid-season in the Eastern Canadian Rally Championship.

In the drivers’ championship, Matthew Ballinger is first in the 4WD class. With 44 points, he is 17 points ahead of Trevor Pougnet and 19 Quebecer Olivier Martel. In the 2WD class, Hans Larose remains the comfortable leader.

The Eastern Canadian Rally Championship (CREC) totals eight events this season, divided between Ontario and Quebec. The next event will take place as part of the Rallye Défi Petite-Nation, in the Outaouais region (Quebec), on September 9 and 10. To learn more about this event, see the edition currently on newsstands of Pole-Position magazine.

Official map, schedule, location of stages and spectator areas, history. To read in paper or digital version. You can also get the paper copy at a special rate, delivered directly to your home via our…

SPECIAL PROMOTION: $8.95 taxes and shipping included!

The cost on newsstands is $8.95 + taxes… For this same price, you will receive your copy at home while saving the value of taxes.*

CLICK HERE to place your order now… and your copy will be sent to you today!

* Promotion valid only for shipments to Canada. Subscribers received this issue beginning June 10 and it’s been on newsstands since June 16.