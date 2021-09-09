“Eastwood doesn’t like to waste time, he shoots scenes only once

Matt Damon has worked with some of the greatest directors in the world, Ridley Scott, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg Steven Soderbergh and, of course, Clint Eastwood. With him she shot Invictus in 2009 and Hereafter in 2010. Speaking with CinemaBlend, the actor shared his personal experience with the author of Gran Torino, explaining how his working method consists in shooting all the scenes only once.

Invictus was a little terrifying because I had to play a South African and theirs is a really hard accent for us Americans to do – says Damon. If you think about what our language does when you speak with an American accent, it’s the exact opposite with a South African accent. Learning that accent is something that just took a lot of practice I had to put in a lot of effort.

In that case, already on the first day of shooting, I tested for the first time the method of Clint Eastwood who likes to work only one take. We took the first take. It went pretty well. Clint says “cut, print, check the gate,” which means we would have moved on. And I said, “Hey boss, are you sure you don’t want to do another one?” He turned around and said to me: “Why? Do you want to waste everyone’s time? “

Matt Damon is currently busy advertising his new film, The Stillwater Girl. So he is releasing several interviews in which he talks about the greats of cinema with whom he has worked. Some time ago, for example, guest on the podcast “WTF ”by Marc Maron talked about Jack Nicholson and of the changes he made to the script, and in particular in the scene of the killing of the woman in the swamp of The Departed, film by Martin Scorsese to which they worked together (here all the details).

Loading... Advertisements

What do you think of these words from Matt Damon? Did you enjoy the films in which it is directed by Clit Eastwood? Let us know yours, as always, in the comments.