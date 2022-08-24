Easy and fast hairstyles: to set trends

The outfits go hand in hand with the hairstyle, this is a rule. Each look designed for a certain time takes its minutes of dedication to determine how the hair will look, whether with the wicks in the wind, collected or braided.

If anyone knows how to combine these two factors, it is Emilia Mernes, who surprises her followers with each publication with a new style that is then replicated by all. It is not only her current music that captivates the public, her way of dressing and combing her hair also marks the way for the mere fact of being a figure of influence on a social level.

In Argentina, she was one of the first to resort to eyeliner, the particular make-up method that focuses on decorating the eyes with accessories. She thus could be seen with gems or glitter under her eyelashes and, once again, her colleagues followed her on the road.

Yes, it is true that Emilia Mernes is not the only one who sets the trend. But so is the fact that later, the accessories and styles that she shows are seen on the street, in the bowling alleys and in all the social gatherings where there is a fan of hers or of fashion.

One of the marks left by the singer in recent appearances are boxer braids. This hairstyle is unusual to see outside the ring, although Khloe Kardashian wore it long before. In pursuit of achieving a total look, the Argentine posed with sportswear and the already classic glitter on her face. This week, the one who followed her was Florencia Peña on her new Instagram account, with the same hairstyle and wave of her clothes.

Accessories of unusual sizes add to the trend. These extra large formats, so to speak, reached Emilia Mernes’s loose hair to reveal her face and decorate every corner of it.

Spring is coming and the world famous bring out their techniques to be comfortable with the hair without losing its shape. It is not necessary to have hours and hours available, if it is about having a simple and simple hairstyle.

Úrsula Corberó, since the summer of Spain, is one of those who has done the most, almost unintentionally, for natural waves in different haircuts. These waves can be formed with the movement of the hands on the hair and apply -especially but not exclusively- to short hair.

Boxer braids, chosen by several celebrities

Antonela Roccuzzo at her wedding and the influencer María Pombo are a true reflection that waves can be worn at any length. Both have significant quantity and several centimeters, so you can guide the purposes with your photographs.

They can also be combined with braids, thus avoiding grabbing the hair straightener and recalling, with loose strands at the front, the typical style of the 1990s in Argentina and the world.

To finish off the waves, Sarah Jessica Parker tops the section with a bun. In this new stage, with Sex and the City in another chapter where the outcome of the story of the four protagonists is recounted, she is seen focused on the undone waves that remain painted on her.

collected hairstyles

If loose, free and windy hair bothers you, the famous have some ideas that will suit your tastes. A hairstyle that has been seen on the main catwalks of the world is the “bubble ponytail”, or tail with bubbles.

It’s easy, fast, and won’t take long to perfect. To have it, the only thing that is needed are several hair tails, if possible of the same color to combine. First, the traditional updo is done to then add spaces -at the desired distance- and tie in the chosen places, adjusting upwards to achieve the bubble effect.

Loose or collected hair, two alternatives to shine

Jennifer López is the world representative of the hair tied up and high, a hairstyle that she was seen wearing countless times. If the simple seems boring to you, it can be alternated with some decoration underneath or glitter for the hair, which will give you a personal look.

Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively also customized the updo. She adapted it to her style and found a semi-updo that she sometimes combined with natural waves. Far from being loaded as it seems, it resulted in something simple and adequate.

If the idea is to reflect a more stylized image for the ideal outfit and date, the hairstyle with frontal volume can offer the alternatives that are sought.

With simple movements, you have to mark the middle line and in turn divide it into two triangular sections on each side. One of the locks is held with a tail and you have to take the hair from the back to the front and comb it until you find the desired height.

Zendaya, the actress who stole the hearts of Hollywood and Tom Holland, brought to the present a classic from years past: blow-drying. Recognized for her natural wavy hair, it is strange but not unusual to see her with ironed hair.

The technique of blow-drying done with a hair dryer and flat iron is combined with her straight bangs and reflects her own style. In addition, it can be used for daily life, to get to the semi-updo and thousands of other options.