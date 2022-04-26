Easy buffers, customers who had subscribed ask for a refund: “Class action against Macinati” – Chronicle

TRENTO. The customers of the buffer centers managed by Gabrielle Macinati they are ready to cash. These are those who have subscribed to the hygienic test subscriptions (they were provided for workers every 48 hours) and who, following the investigation by the carabinieri and the financial police, found themselves in mid-January with the centers of Pergine and Trento closed and with their money lost. More than a question of money, it is a matter of principle: the idea is one class action to recover the advance amount.

Maurizio Varesco, resident in Carzano, in Valsugana, is the promoter. «Both my girlfriend and I turned to the tampons center in Pergine, as well as numerous acquaintances. Having to carry out the tests regularly, we signed up for the subscription, also because we had the security of a receipt to be taken as a deduction without having to pay with an ATM from time to time – he explains – The receipt was in fact not provided for those who paid for the test in cash, but only for those who used the ATM or subscribed to a subscription of 5 or ten tampons. But after anticipating 101 euros we found ourselves with the centers closed. Now we would like to get the money we paid: it is a question of fairness and justice, not just an economic request ».

Varesco’s appeal is to all people who, like him, have subscribed to the season ticket without being able to benefit from it. «They can contact me at the e-mail address law2008@libero.it. If there are many of us, we can think of acting together to obtain a refund », he adds.

At the tampons center in Pergine managed by the nurse Gabrielle Macinati, but also at the Trento office, which remained open only for a few days, it was not only those who were willing to pay a supplement to have the green pass strengthened. The opening hours, from 6 in the morning and in the evening until 19, and the cost of the service lower than that requested by the pharmacies attracted many people.

Above all workers resident in Valsugana turned to Macinati who in the morning for convenience stopped in Pergine to carry out the test. People who have nothing to do with the investigation of “easy swabs” which up to now has 86 suspects for corruption and forgery among customers (from Trentino, but also some residents in South Tyrol and even in Piedmont), to which are added Macinati, his wife and three collaborators.

The nurse, we recall, had regularly obtained from the provincial health authority the authorization to open a center in Pergine, in a room at the sports center, in order to be able to carry out swabs. With the same credentials, in the face of a very high test request, he had opened a second buffer point in via Senesi in Trento, “lending” his credentials to collaborators in order to access the platform for data entry.

For this reason, he is also being investigated for unauthorized access to the computer system connected with the health authority and the Ministry. During the search of the Pergine and Trento clinics, of the homes and cars available to Macinati, his wife and collaborators, 120 thousand euros were seized in cash.