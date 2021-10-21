“Easy for you, who are white and straight”

Billy Porter, American actor and singer of African American origins, he is renowned in the fashion world for his eccentric and genderless looks. In fact, at more than one film premiere, he wore evening dresses considered feminine combined with garments from the male wardrobe. A courageous gesture that has broken down many taboos and barriers, both in the world of cinema and in that of fashion.

In this regard, in the last interview given to The Sunday Times, the actor claimed and reiterated his merit in have been fighting for years for the neutrality of what you wear. In addition to that, he also expressed his dissent towards Vogue America, who chose to put singer Harry Styles on the cover in a long light blue lace dress with flounces. Porter liked the idea a lot, but choosing someone other than him didn’t.

READ ALSO> 5 reasons to see “Cinderella”, the new Amazon Original film with Camila Cabello

READ ALSO> Matt Damon huge fan at the Harry Styles concert: “I knew every word of every song”

Loading... Advertisements

In fact he declared: “I I changed the rules of the game. I was the one who changed all this and I claim it. And this is not about my ego, it’s just a fact. I was the first to do this, while now everyone is doing it. I feel like the fashion industry accepted me because it had to do that ”. Affirmations that express the commitment and stubbornness it took Billy to expose himself so much to the media, especially in an environment, such as fashion, which is often very closed.

READ ALSO> Harry Styles and the spicy dedication in the text of Watermelon Sugar, did you know?

Billy Porter Harry Styles: the harsh words of the actor

Continuing in the interview Billy did not spare himself in criticize Harry Styles: “I was the one who started the debate on a non-binary fashion, and yet now Vogue makes Harry Styles, a straight white man, wear a woman’s dress on his cover for the first time. I don’t think what happened is right. In my case it is about politics. It’s my life. I had to fight a whole life to get to wear a woman’s dress at the Oscars and not get shot. He doesn’t care, he’s just doing it because it’s the thing to do. What did he have to do? Being white and straight! ”. Who knows if Harry will ever respond to the actor’s accusations.