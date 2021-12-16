Easy Friday, the “free Friday” at work also lands in Italy- Corriere.it

Is work a way to happiness or a curse that is impossible to escape? We have all wondered in recent months, after the arrival of the pandemic that is still changing our lives, distorting assumptions, truths that seemed eternal to us and that instead are crumbling little by little together with our priorities, including those of work. A lifetime of running and tearing along the edges, some would say, only to decide to stop. Disorientation, the fact of no longer having a routine – explain Paolo Iacci and Umberto Galimberti in their Dialogue on work and happiness (Egea) – allows you to think about who you are, what you want from life, what you are doing. an opportunity for reading and interiority, one cannot lead a life without knowing who we really are. But although the pandemic has had its role in this process of rethinking our lives, we must not forget and underestimate other elements that characterize the Italian market: the satisfaction rate of employees in our country among the lowest in the world (5 % according to a Gallup analysis) and Italy is the only European country where wages have decreased rather than increased over the last twenty years.

Hence the phenomenon of the big ones resignation which, although it started from the United States, arrived quickly also in Italy where half a million workers resigned in the second quarter of 2021. To do what? Change your life, start a business, choose to leave the big cities (with a medium / high cost of living) and repopulate the villages. In a nutshell: get back into the game. An enormous privilege that not everyone has or has had the opportunity to experience, especially in a labor market increasingly populated by fixed-term contracts and unskilled work. But the phenomenon exists and companies are not at all watching. So much so that instead of dealing only with the salaries of employees, they began to work on something else: well-being and mental health. While hybrid work formulas and remote work opportunities are multiplying, some multinationals have gone further.



Accenture, which employs 18,000 in Italyemployees, has made available a program called “Thriving Mind” with which you learn about the science behind stress, to create awareness about negative stress and seek solutions to respond to it in everyday life before even suffering the consequences. Not only that, for a few months on a global level, a “Easy Friday”: no calls or urgent meetings on Friday afternoons with an awareness process on the subject throughout the manager area. A weekly program has also been set up in the company of a coach and a Benedictine monk who, before starting work, proposes spiritual reading from sacred texts of different religions, writings of philosophers and writers.

Same thing Hewlett Packard Enterprise didwho has long since adopted a hybrid and flexible working model: people no longer go to the offices every day, but decide independently from where to carry out their activities, thanks to a culture based on mutual trust, on individual responsibility, on work by objectives and on the sense of belonging. The physical spaces have been transformed into places of socialization and collaboration and a specific program has been launched for the well-being of all. 100% paid leave of 26 weeks for new parents, both mothers and fathers. And to have free time to devote to activities that concern their well-being, all employees were offered the Wellness Friday, ie the opportunity to leave the office up to 3 hours earlier on a Friday a month. The program is called Work That Fits Your Life, the work that adapts to our lives. Not the other way around, as perhaps we have done up to now.

