Easy hairstyles that sweep in summer among twenty-somethings

The final stretch of summer has arrived with the trends in hairstyles that will encourage you to experiment and the best thing about this selection endorsed by twenty-somethings in fashion is that it has options for any occasion: beach days, summer nights, guest events and any quote you seek inspiration for. Hailey Bieber, for example, gives us one more idea to wear braids to which Dua Lipa, Chiara Ferragni or Dixie D’Amelio have already succumbed; Maddie Ziegler or Zoey Deutch are going to solve your search for fixed updos; and for those who take the holiday season as the best excuse to show their most natural side, the waves by Ester Expósito and Victoria de Marichalar are perfect for straight or curly hair, respectively. Discover the proposals of our 9 protagonists and dare to copy the looks that have already won the approval of their fans.

Maddie Ziegler’s voluminous bun

The dancer and actress was attending the Los Angeles premiere of the action film bullet train with a hairstyle worthy of a Hollywood star. Maddie proves that Even the most elaborate chignons, like hers with multiple volumes and an ultra-polished finish, can be youthful with a detail as simple as leaving the two front locks loose on both sides of the face, a trick that also stylizes the features.