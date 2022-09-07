Easy hairstyles: What are they and what hairstyle can I do at home? | NMRI EMCC | LIFE

Before any social event, most women tend to plan in advance what their next guest look will be, rummaging through their closet or looking for references of outfits, makeup and hairstyle on the internet, in order to look comfortable and beautiful at all times. Although this process can be arduous if you decide to do everything yourself, you can always resort to simple and beautiful options with which you can impact your next event.

For this reason, Gabriela Uribe, Head Marketing activation Beauty & F&H of Avon Peru presents you with four simple hairstyles that are characterized by having an elegant and chic style with which you will not go unnoticed.

Four simple hairstyles to have an elegant style

The first piece of advice is that the hairstyle you choose should always be in accordance with the weather and your outfit. It is not the same to wear your hair down at a wedding near the sea than one in a closed space. I recommend that when you are invited to a humid or windy environment, you choose to choose collected hairstyles and discard the loose ones, which will be more difficult to take care of.

elegant ponytail

If what you are looking for is something totally simple, but sophisticated, this is the ideal option for you. To start, you must first have your hair very well straightened, then with a fine tail comb and thin bristles, you must make a parting in the middle and divide your hair into two parts towards the sides. Comb each one of these until it is taut and apply a little gel to fix it completely. Finally, gather the sides into a ponytail just above the nape of your neck, then use a strand from the ponytail itself to hide the garter you placed.

When you are invited to a humid or windy environment, choose to choose collected hairstyles and discard the loose ones. (Photo: Pexel / Reference)

Semi-gathered wet look

As if you just got out of the shower, this hairstyle full of personality, worn on the latest catwalks and red carpets by different celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, Eva Longoria, Jennifer López or Beyoncé, will give volume and movement to your hair. To start, wash your hair, then dry it and moisturize it with argan oil to prevent frizz. With the hair ready, apply a little gel to the tips of your fingers and start spreading it from the roots down. To give it the updo effect, pull your hair behind your ears with a fine-toothed comb, helping with your hands to shape it and a few black hooks to keep the hair still.

When you are invited to a humid or windy environment, choose to choose collected hairstyles and discard the loose ones. (Photo: Pexel / Reference)

elegant chignon express

If your next event is a wedding and you need something simple, but elegant, you will love this bow. To start, use a styling cream that allows you to untangle your hair, control the volume and leave it silkier, such as Advance Techniques by Avon, which keeps the hair disciplined until the next wash. With the hair ready, make a half tail and then insert the ponytail through the center. Repeat this process, but taking a strand from each side and the remaining hair in the center, roll it up and secure it with black bobby pins. You will finally have your gala hairstyle in less than five minutes.

If your next event is a wedding and you need something simple, but elegant, you will love this bow. (Photo: Pexel / Reference)

casual updo

If what you are looking for is a totally simple hairstyle and you are a lover of pigtails, this one with only three steps will fascinate you. To start you will have to make a half tail and then hold the strands on each side, finally pass the remaining hair through the center up the last ponytail and that’s it. Remember that, to give it that glamorous touch, you must seal your hairstyle with an argan treatment oil that not only gives shine to your hair, but also controls frizz like Advance Techniques by Avon that does not contain parabens.

If what you are looking for is a totally simple hairstyle and you are a lover of pigtails, this one with only three steps will fascinate you. (Photo: Marina Mora School / Reference)

As a last piece of advice, remember that healthy hair can look better in any hairstyle, it will also provide you with comfort and security in your day to day life. Therefore, it is important that you maintain proper cleaning and give it, once a week, a treatment that replenishes the nutrients in your hair, guaranteeing absolute nutrition from root to tip, such as the Advance Techniques by Avon argan oil mask. that seals the cuticle, reduces porosity and treats the strand from the inside while protecting the outside.

