Easy Rider, the manifesto film of a generation

Easy Rider, a 1969 film directed and starring Dennis Hopper, with Peter Fonda (Wyatt “Captain America”) e Jack Nicholson (George Hanson); tells the journey across the United States of America from Los Angeles to Louisiana of two motorcyclists on their choppers, in total freedom. In 2012 the prequel came out Easy Rider: The Ride Back. Considered by many critics the symbolic film of New Hollywood, won the Best First Feature Award at the 22nd Cannes Film Festival and earned two Oscar nominations for Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (Jack Nicholson). With the music of The Byrds, Hoyt Axton, Steppenwolf, Bob Dylan, The Band And Jimi Hendrix, Easy Rider it fits into the cultural context of ’68, a culture of countertrend and a desire to escape – freedom from a flat middle-class society. The theme of the journey runs through and traces the general lines of the film: by many critics it is in fact considered the road movie par excellence and is undoubtedly the most famous film on two wheels ever. The film was restored in 2019 in 4K by Sony Pictures Entertainment in collaboration with the Cineteca of Bologna at the laboratories The Found Image, Chace Audio And Deluxe Audio And Roundabout Entertainmen.

Synopsis

Billy and “Captain America” ​​Wyatt want to ride a motorcycle to New Orleans for the carnival. The journey across the States turns into an odyssey into American intolerance. After a stopover in a hippy community, they meet George, who joins them but dies at the hands of strangers in a nocturnal assault. Even for Billy and Wyatt, on the way back, death is waiting.

Easy Rider it’s a cult film for a generation. Or at least for part of it. Cult movies are never perfect, they have their beautiful flaws, and that of Dennis Hopper is no exception. But it is the lesser evil. It tells the journey of two young people, Billy and Wyatt, who, after selling a batch of cocaine, set off on their motorcycles for New Orleans. It is the birth of the road movie, the traveling cinematographic genre in which all other cinematographic genres can be encountered. And here, then, brilliant interludes, incursions of curious characters, a spray of prison, the human drama, the psychological investigation. And then there are all the characteristic figures of the decade: Easy Rider is one of the first (if not the first) film that tells the hippy universe and is the spokesperson for the lucky (and dangerous) trinomial sex-drugs-rock ‘n roll. In fact, there is the most important (today we would say more evocative) music of recent years, since Jimi Hendrix to Bob Dylan, passing through The Byrds And The Band; the protagonists quietly find themselves smoking marijuana or making use of some drugs as a protest to the right-thinking society and to discover new territories. Most likely (indeed, certainly) the pre-final with the two protagonists in the grip of drug fumes is purely authentic, and the delirium of Peter Fonda it is as true as a camera could shoot. Also thanks to the script, which in reality perhaps wasn’t even there, being the film entirely based on naturalness. It is a film of the soul, freedom is its common and desperate anthem and it is a handful of frankness and originality. And it is also one of the most important films about friendship, both behind the set and on stage, with the memorable intervention of the surprising Jack Nicholson. With some slow moments, and many others of a fluid and impetuous rapidity, he makes use of a very nervous and modern montage, which reaches its peak with the sequence of the effects of the drug (in the cemetery, the images of the Madonna, the female nudes, the staggers, lights). Metaphor of the American historical situation, the ending with the stupid killing of the two comrades is the most desperate and cruel one could expect.