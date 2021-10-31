Business

EasyJet, inauguration of the connection between Orio airport and London Gatwick

Zach Shipman
EasyJet, inauguration of the connection between Orio airport and London Gatwick

It will be operated with three weekly frequencies: Monday, Friday and Sunday.

The low cost airline easyJet inaugurated today, Sunday 31 October, the connection between Milan Bergamo and London Gatwick, which will be operated with three weekly frequencies: Monday, Friday and Sunday. With this new route, easyJet further expands its network of destinations reachable from Milan Bergamo airport, where it began operating on 28 May, inaugurating the connection with Olbia (which will be re-proposed from 17 December ’21 to 10 January ’22 ). Starting from last September 6, the company connects Milan Bergamo to the Amsterdam Schipol and Paris Charles de Gaulle airports, both served by four weekly flights, operated on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

