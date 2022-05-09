EasyJet will remove the last row of seats from some of its smaller planes to cope with shortages due to cuts made during the pandemic

British airline EasyJet announced this summer that it will remove the last row of seats (6 in total) from its smaller A319 aircraft to cope with staff shortages due to cuts made during the pandemic, when due of the restrictions the service offered by the company had considerably decreased. The aircraft involved in this modification will be about 60 of the A319s based in the United Kingdom.

The rules of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the British civil aviation authority, provide that the number of on-board personnel is proportionate to the seats on the aircraft, and not to the number of passengers: by removing the ‘last row of seats, therefore, EasyJet will be able to reduce the number of on-board personnel required on the 4 and 3-person A319s. 150 passengers will therefore be able to get on board instead of 156, as now.

Now that many restrictions have been lifted, flights have restarted pretty much in full swing, but EasyJet is having a lot of trouble managing them with the remaining staff, which has also led to cancellations. EasyJet’s goal is to return to service levels prior to the pandemic, when it carried up to 300,000 passengers a day: according to several observers, however, this will take months.

