Eat 1 apple every night 15 minutes before bed. What happens to the heart, cholesterol and 120 blood sugar?

Eating it before going to sleep does not tire the stomach by slowing down digestion. Helps to supply the body with vitamins and nutrients. Helps those with high blood sugar. It is a good source of vitamins. It is refreshing, diuretic and relaxing. A great food to eat in the evening.

When is it recommended to eat apples?

According to studies, you should have an apple in the morning. This is because it is rich in dietary fiber, pectin, which is found in its peel. It should be eaten when you have problems with blood sugar. Eaten after waking up is a good idea. It can stimulate bowel movement better than any other fruit. Pectin helps those with blood sugar problems. Apples after a meal help keep blood sugar at bay. Consuming it at the end of a meal stimulates some enzymes that regulate the absorption of sugars, keeping blood sugar under control.

What happens if you eat 2 apples a day?

They are good for the gut. They contain important vitamins such as A, C, group B, niacin and folic acid all important for intestinal function. The pectin they bring lowers the cholesterol level because it binds pollutants and then eliminates them from the body. Thanks to the flavonoids and carotenoids contained in the pulp, apples also have an antioxidant effect.

What is baked apple good for?

It is a good source of vitamin C. The one cooked in the microwave contains 0.3 mg per hectogram while the boiled one contains 0.2. The baked one also contains smaller amounts of thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, B-6, folic acid, A and E. Apples are an excellent source of polyphenols, although the amount decreases when placed in the oven.

What is the vitamin in apple?

It contains a high amount of C which is a powerful natural antioxidant that can help strengthen the body’s resistance to both infectious agents and damage caused by free radicals. There are also those of the B complex. This includes riboflavin, thiamine and vitamin B-6, all of which are essential for keeping the nervous system strong and healthy.

Who can’t eat apple?

Who is allergic to this fruit. Symptoms of an apple allergy include: itchy throat or mouth, swollen lips or throat, stomach pain and cramps, rash or hives, diarrhea. There are two types of apple allergy. In the first, the symptoms appear almost immediately. The second has milder reactions, with symptoms developing in and around the mouth. The information given here is a general guideline and is not a substitute for the advice of a physician.