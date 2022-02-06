Eat 1 orange on the 28 days of February. What happens to the heart, blood sugar and cholesterol?

Eating 1 orange in the 28 days of February helps prevent the flu, lowers cholesterol, is good for the cardio-circulatory system. It also helps in cases of ascertained blood sugar. And it still protects the kidneys, eyes and sight. Regulates the absorption of sugars, fats and proteins.

How many freshly squeezed orange juices can you drink in a day?

It can be consumed by children, adults and the elderly as long as the quantity of 2-3 fruits is not exceeded. Consuming one juice a day is a good habit, especially in the morning. A glass of orange juice provides high quality nutrients, vitamins and sugars that ensure the right energy supply to the body. Be careful not to drink a lot in case of high blood sugar. Nutritionists tend to advise against it after an important meal.

What does a glass of orange juice contain?

Vitamin C, vitamin A, thiamine, folic acid, potassium, fiber, protein, copper, magnesium, flavonoids and hesperidin. It is a very popular drink because it has a caloric intake of 45 kcal per 100 ml of juice. A glass provides about 90 calories. There are mainly carbohydrates (10.4 g per 100 ml), especially as simple sugars (8.4 g per 100 ml). For this reason, attention should be paid when you have high blood sugar.

Who shouldn’t eat orange?

People with gastritis, to whom the acids present such as citric and ascorbic, could worsen their symptoms. It should also be avoided by those with cystitis and diarrhea. Also not recommended for people suffering from gastroesophageal reflux even if in these cases there may be a certain degree of tolerance. Attention must pay those who are allergic. It should not be eaten in high doses by those suffering from high blood sugar.

What is 1 orange bad for?

Typically 1 orange doesn’t hurt as long as you don’t exceed the doese of three a day at the most. If consumed in excess it can cause bloating, gas, diarrhea, digestive comfort and abdominal pain. Additionally, it can affect the absorption of iron, zinc, calcium and other minerals, leading to nutritional deficiencies. Risks run by those with high blood sugar.

When should 1 orange be eaten?

It is good to eat it in the morning as a breakfast or after breakfast. At lunch, after a light first or second course, not in the presence of high blood sugar. The ideal would be to consume it at the latest until 8pm. Eating it for lunch can be a good health routine. After a light meal, a meal with orange helps fight the sense of hunger and allows you to arrive at dinner with a longer interval of time. The information contained herein represents general information and does not in any way replace the advice of a physician.