Eat 100 grams of broccoli 5 times in 7 days. What happens to the heart, blood sugar and cholesterol?

Eat them at least 5 times in 7 days because the vitamins and antioxidants that these vegetables offer protect the heart and blood vessels. They improve circulation and even reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. They promote satiety, are a natural anti cancer treatment, keep the digestive system clean.

What happens if you eat broccoli every day?

Scientific research has shown that they contain glucosinolates. They are molecules with the ability to fight cancer and provide cardiovascular benefits. A high intake of these vegetables is associated with a reduced risk of cancer. In particular to the colorectal, lung, breast and prostate. They also contain compounds that support the body’s natural detoxification process. The kaempferol of broccoli is an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antitumor. But also cardioprotective, neuroprotective, antidiabetic, anti-osteoporosis, anxiolytic, analgesic and antiallergic.

How many broccoli to eat per day?

One portion corresponds to about 200 grams weighed raw. The guidelines recommend consuming at least 2 servings of vegetables per day. Eating broccoli 5 times a week has no negative effect on the health of our body. According to an Australian study, it should be consumed at least 45 grams per day. Another nutrient found in these vegetables is fiber. They promote digestion but also the functionality of the gastrointestinal system, including regularity.

What happens if you eat too much broccoli?

They can cause problems for those suffering from thyroid gland. Those who do not have enough iodine are unable to produce thyroxine and triiodothyronine. They are two very important hormones that are involved in its functioning. Eating too many could create thyroid changes. They block the use and absorption of iodine. They slow down the activity of the thyroid gland.

Who can’t eat broccoli?

To people undergoing treatment with theophylline. To those who take drugs to regulate blood clotting. It is advisable to avoid eating them raw if you suffer from kidney problems. Sulfur compounds can cause irritation to kidney tissue. They are not recommended for people with digestive difficulties. Fiber and sulfur compounds can cause flatulence and digestive difficulties.

Is broccoli good for blood sugar?

Research conducted by Lund University in Malmö, Sweden found that broccoli lowers blood sugar. Sulfurafane is able to lower blood sugar levels. Type 2 diabetes occurs more in overweight people. In them, the body no longer responds correctly to the insulin that controls blood sugar. Broccoli keeps blood sugar in check.

This information is not a substitute for medical advice.