Eat 2 apples every night 10 minutes before bed. What happens to the heart, blood sugar and cholesterol?

Research from the Reading Human Nutrition Unit found that apples lower cholesterol. Their peel is a natural sleeping pill. It is very rich in substances with a relaxing action, bromides, very useful for counteracting the difficulty of falling asleep and frequent nocturnal awakenings.

What are the benefits of apples?

Apples reduce bad cholesterol. They accelerate the sense of satiety. They fight both diarrhea and constipation. Apples promote digestion, whiten teeth. They are a powerful anti-aging and fight colorectal cancer. Apples promote weight loss. They control blood sugar and prevent diabetes. They reduce the so-called bad cholesterol, prevent heart disease and decrease the accumulation of atherosclerotic plaques.

What are apples bad for?

Apples are high in carbohydrates. In one hectogram there are about 14 grams. In people sensitive to FODMAPs, short-chain carbohydrates, which some people are unable to digest without problems, can cause bloating, gas production, stomach cramps, diarrhea, or constipation.

What do apples contain?

Apples are rich in vitamin C. One hectogram brings about 4.6 mg. Other excellent sources are lemons, oranges, strawberries and kiwis, all with around 50-85 mg per pound. Raise the barriers of the immune system. Neutralizes free radicals. The most recent studies on vitamin C say that it helps the body to prevent the risk of tumors, especially in the stomach, by inhibiting the synthesis of carcinogens. It helps against tiredness and exhaustion and contributes with its action to the reduction of fatigue.

Which foods make you sleep better?

Foods rich in melatonin and in particular bananas, grapes, rice, wheat, barley, oats and extra virgin olive oil. Melatonin is a hormone produced by our body that helps maintain and restore the correct balance between sleep and wakefulness. When melatonin levels are low, episodes of insomnia, early awakening, difficulty falling asleep can occur.

Are lentils good for blood sugar?

Legumes are real allies against high blood sugar. In particular, lentils lower post-prandial glucose levels. A scientific study has verified the effects on blood sugar of partial replacement of some common carbohydrates such as potatoes and rice with lentils. They have a low glycemic index, are rich in proteins and fibers, avoiding the sudden increase in blood sugar. They counteract overweight, promote a lengthening of longevity.