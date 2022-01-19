Eat 2 clementines 2 hours after meals. What happens to the heart, blood sugar and cholesterol

They are rich in water, protein and low in fat and calories. They contain Vitamin A, C, B and PP. They have a good dose of ascorbic, folic and citric acid. They strengthen the immune system, promote intestinal transit, reduce bad cholesterol. They are good for the heart.

When to eat clementines?

Some internet sites recommend eating them as a snack and for lunch the next day. Don’t eat them in the evening. Their juice is acidic. Its use is not recommended if you suffer from gastroesophageal reflux. It is best to avoid drinking juice as it may increase the symptoms of reflux, causing back-sternal pain and burning upwelling of the gastric contents. Other foods, such as chocolate and mint, can cause symptoms to worsen.

How many clementines can I eat per day?

Although clementines are high in fiber, vitamin C, and several minerals, getting too much is not good for your health. If you eat too many clementines they could cause gas, watery stools, constipation and could even damage your teeth. The advice is not to go beyond two clementines during the day. They contain interesting amounts of bromine which facilitates the absorption of melatonin, the hormone that plays an essential role in the physiology of sleep and in the regulation of the sleep-wake cycle.

What vitamins do clementines contain?

Clementines are also a concentrate of C. A small fruit provides 40% of the daily requirement. C is a powerful antioxidant and immune stimulator that can prevent cell damage caused by harmful and unstable compounds called free radicals. Only one fruit provides folic acid and thiamine. These vitamins perform many functions to keep the body functioning optimally, help prevent anemia and promote a healthy metabolism.

What are the benefits of clementines?

They prevent some types of cancer. They avoid cardiovascular diseases. They lower blood triglycerides. They prevent atherosclerosis. They neutralize free radicals. They prevent cardiovascular diseases. They are useful in the contraction of the muscles of the body. They provide the copper that is necessary for the formation of hemoglobin and collagen.

Are clementines good for blood sugar?

For the control of blood glucose it is necessary not to exceed in eating these citrus fruits. They have a glycemic index of 30. With high blood sugar you must avoid taking them because they provide 9% of sugars. Don’t eat more than two a day. They should be eaten 2 hours after the main meals. Those with high blood sugar should never take them for lunch and dinner if they consume foods with a high glycemic index. You have to limit the portions in order not to have problems with blood sugar.