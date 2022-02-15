Eat 2 clementines every day. What happens to blood sugar and gastritis?

Eating 2 clementines a day is the recommended amount so as not to hurt. Those suffering from gastritis should not eat them continuously. Attention should also be paid to those with high blood sugar due to the presence of sugars.

How many clementines can you eat a day?

The right amount is 2 clementines. If eaten in moderation, they strengthen the immune system, promote intestinal transit, reduce bad cholesterol. In general they are good for the heart. The bromine they possess facilitates the absorption of melatonin. This molecule is the hormone that plays an important role in sleep physiology and in the regulation of the sleep-wake cycle.

Do clementines strengthen the immune system?

They possess ascorbic acid which is a powerful antioxidant. This raises the immune barriers, helps the body prevent the risk of tumors, neutralizes free radicals. These molecules are very reactive. They have at least one unpaired electron in their outermost orbital. They are caused by pollution but also by some additives and toxic substances found in food or developed during cooking. Free radicals are harmful to the body.

Are clementines good for the diabetic?

They contain 9 grams of sugars per pound of product. This is why they are not the type of food very suitable for those suffering from high blood sugar. In the presence of diabetes, space should be given to apples, pears, medlars, strawberries, apricots, oranges, peaches and raspberries. With high blood sugar, however, you have to be careful of bananas, grapes and dried fruit. Clementines have thirst-quenching and refreshing properties and are particularly useful in case of insomnia, loss of appetite and capillary fragility.

Can anyone with gastritis take clementines?

Gastritis is a disorder that affects an average of one million Italians a year. It is caused by several factors. It is an inflammation of the stomach walls. It manifests itself through painful symptoms such as burning, nausea, cramps and swelling. It is caused by the abuse of harmful substances such as alcohol and smoking or severe stressful conditions. Fruits and vegetables are important. But be careful not to consume acidic foods such as clementines because they are not easy to digest.

What happens to those who eat too many clementines?

Containing a lot of fiber they could cause gas, bloating, watery stools or the exact opposite, constipation. They are acidic and this could be harmful to tooth enamel. The acid breaks down the protective coating of the teeth. They can cause acid reflux. Too many clementines worsen symptoms in those prone to this condition.