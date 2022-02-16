Eat 2 kiwifruit every night 10 minutes before bed. What happens to the heart, blood sugar and cholesterol?

Research from Taipei Medical University revealed that kiwifruit makes you sleep more and better. You have less difficulty falling asleep and a longer, deeper sleep. Thanks to the folates they contain, the deficiency of which can cause insomnia.

What are the benefits of kiwifruit?

Kiwifruit supports the function and health of the digestive system. It is a natural laxative and fights constipation. it regulates the intestine, softens the stool and promotes evacuation. Improve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. Kiwi promotes the digestion of proteins thanks to the presence of actinidin. This substance is a plant enzyme capable of denaturing proteins. Contains a lot of vitamin C has an antioxidant action.

What is kiwi bad for?

Kiwis contain oxalates. If taken in too large quantities they can lead to the formation of stones. This is why kiwifruit are not indicated in the presence of gallbladder or kidney problems. They should not be eaten when taken with high blood pressure, anticoagulant and antiplatelet drugs.

What does kiwi contain?

Kiwi is very rich in vitamin K. One hectogram brings about 40 µg. Other good sources are avocado, blueberries, blackberries and grapes, all with around 15-20 µg per pound. Helps calcium reach and adhere to bones. Its deficiency can cause brittle bones more prone to injuries and fractures. The most recent studies on vitamin K say it protects against certain types of cancer such as colon cancer. Reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Which foods make you sleep better?

Bananas, grapes, rice, wheat, barley, oats and extra virgin olive oil are rich in melatonin. These foods should be taken in the evening before going to bed to promote relaxation and normal sleep function. Melatonin has multiple beneficial properties. The main action it exerts on our body is the regulation of the sleep-wake cycle. Melatonin physiologically induces sleepiness and relaxation.

Are beans good for blood sugar?

Legumes are real allies against high blood sugar. In particular, beans help reduce the absorption of sugars. Not being absorbed immediately by the intestine, they reduce the absorption of sugar and thus prevent the blood sugar from rising too high. Eating beans avoids high blood sugar. These are foods that should be consumed regularly by those suffering from diabetes, both for blood sugar control and for the reduced amount of calories.