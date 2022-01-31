Eat 2 tangerines 20 minutes after lunch. What happens to the heart, blood sugar and cholesterol?

Tangerines should be eaten one or two hours after lunch. This prevents them from fermenting and stagnating in the stomach. Most of the nutrients are lost. Fruit takes about 20 minutes to digest. A full meal can take more than an hour.

When to eat mandarins?

Generally they should never be eaten after main meals. They are low in calories: about 50 for every 100 grams of product. However, they bring a lot of fructose. About 18-38 grams per kilo of these citrus fruits. Therefore, they must be consumed in smaller portions than apples, pears, kiwis. This is especially true if you have diabetes or are particularly overweight. They are among the richest fruits in vitamin C, mineral salts, fibers. They possess ascorbic acid which is beneficial when you have high blood sugar.

How many mandarins do you have to eat a day?

For healthy adults, there is no limit to the safe amount of fruit you can consume. The biggest concern with most fruits, including tangerines, is their high amount of naturally occurring sugar. These citrus fruits are a good source of fiber. Fiber limits the overall absorption of sugar from fruit. Eating them in moderation reduces the risk of liver disease, hardened arteries, and insulin resistance. The advice is to eat them without repercussions.

What are the benefits of tangerines?

Thanks to the vitamin C they offer, they support the immune system and stimulate the production of collagen. They help intestinal well-being as they regulate the normal functioning of the intestine. They fight constipation. They perform a good digestive action and promote the absorption of the iron contained in food if they are consumed after meals. These fruits and their juice contain high amounts of vitamin C.

What happens if you eat too many tangerines?

They could cause tooth decay. The acid in citrus fruits erodes the tooth enamel. eating too many can cause irritation to the throat, mouth and digestive tract. They are also a sour fruit. It can cause symptoms related to the acid content. Eating too many can help control blood pressure. The fiber, potassium, and antioxidants they contain keep blood flow smooth and keep blood pressure low.

Can anyone with high blood sugar eat tangerines?

Tangerines help those with high blood sugar. Even if they have a sour taste, they provide simple sugars that should not be taken in excessive doses. Tangerines are ideal for lowering blood sugar. They contain vitamins, flavonoids and antioxidants including hesperetin, which inhibits some sugars thus counteracting the growth of blood sugar.