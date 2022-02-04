Eat 28 grams of walnuts every night 10 minutes before bed. What happens to the heart, blood sugar and cholesterol?

Eating 28 grams of walnuts every night 10 minutes before bed helps you rest better. They contain tryptophan which is the amino acid necessary for the production of serotonin and melatonin, hormones that guarantee a relaxed and regenerating sleep.

How many nuts to eat before bed?

People with insomnia can eat walnuts. They contain tryptophan, the amino acid necessary for the production of serotonin. Research from the University of Texas found that eating 28 grams raises melatonin levels and improves sleep quality. Melatonin is a hormone that usually occurs naturally when our eyes feel darkness. It is a fundamental element in regulating sleep. It also helps blood sugar.

What happens if I eat 5 nuts a day?

Some websites claim that eating 5 walnuts after four hours results in the lowest blood cholesterol levels. There is no scientific confirmation in this regard. However, there are many tips from nutritionists who say to consume them because they control body weight, improve the elimination of fat accumulations and accelerate metabolism. They provide a good amount of omega 3 and fatty acids. It also seems that they lead to lowering of blood sugar when you suffer from constant spikes with diabetes.

What happens if you eat too many nuts?

By eating too many every day you take serious risks with your weight. You get fat and your cardiovascular health is compromised. Eating too much creates gas in the stomach and also bloating. You take risks with your blood sugar. In dried fruit there are phytates and tannins that are difficult to digest. Walnuts also contain several types of fats, which can lead to diarrhea.

What benefit do walnuts bring?

They are good for the brain. They help heart health. They lower cholesterol. They reduce the risk of diabetes. They help those with high blood sugar. They prevent cardiovascular diseases. They reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. Promote weight loss.m Prevent hypertension. They tone the nervous system. They are good for anemia, skin conditions and stomach weakness. They favor the formation of hemoglobin in the blood and the activity of the glands in general.

What do nuts cure?

For some time, science has been studying their properties. More research has shown that they are good for the heart. Their consumption reduces the risk of developing cardiovascular problems. They help keep blood pressure and bad cholesterol in check. They promote blood sugar control. The information given here is for general guidance only. They do not in any way replace the advice of a doctor.