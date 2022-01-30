Eat 3 nuts 2 hours before meals. What happens to the heart, blood sugar and cholesterol?

Eating 3 nuts 2 hours before meals as a snack is suitable for those with high cholesterol. Cashews, almonds and pine nuts are instead recommended for those suffering from high blood sugar. Walnuts are an excellent plant source of Omega 3, while almonds are rich in calcium, phosphorus and magnesium.

How many nuts to eat for a snack?

Nuts, like all dried fruit, are very caloric, in fact, you should consume no more than 4-5 per snack. These are “good” calories: the information they send to our cells is better than what the body gets from snacks and snacks. Nutritionists recommend consuming 3 nuts a day for a total of 15 grams and about 100 Kcal. They are rich in zinc which contributes to the maintenance of many cellular processes.

What nuts to eat?

Pecans, originally from North America, are rich in antioxidants and fatty and monounsaturated acids. Those of Brazil bring high amounts of selenium. Those of Macadamia and coconut are quite sweet in taste and have a fat and oily composition. They contain melatonin and therefore are also excellent for those who want to sleep well all night. They are also good for skin and hair.

When not to take walnuts?

When you have liver disease. They should also be avoided in the presence of gastroenterocolitis or duodenal gastric ulcer. Also to be avoided in individuals prone to herpes. The arginine present in it can trigger its appearance. They should not be eaten even in case of kidney stones because they have oxalates. Be careful because they can often trigger allergic phenomena in hypersensitive subjects. In these cases, abdominal pain, vomiting and breathing difficulties occur.

What Happens When You Eat Walnuts?

They tone the nervous system. The fresh ones are useful in case of anemia, skin diseases and stomach weakness. They favor the formation of hemoglobin in the blood and the activity of the glands in general. They possess ellagic acid. They have beneficial effects on the immune system. Thanks to vitamin E they perform an important antioxidant action. They counteract cellular aging.

Are walnuts good or bad for blood sugar?

They lower your blood sugar if you eat in moderation. They cause blood sugar problems when taken in high quantities. They act as a protective food for diabetics and therefore have their blood sugar checked. Magnesium regulates blood pressure. It stimulates the functionality of the nervous and muscular systems. Arginine, present in good quantity, favors the dilation of blood vessels and the expulsion of waste products from the body such as ammonia. The information given here is general information. They do not in any way replace the advice of a doctor.