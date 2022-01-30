Eat 30 grams of chocolate 20 minutes before bed. What happens to the heart, blood sugar and cholesterol?

Dark chocolate is an exciting, just as much as coffee. Eating it 20 minutes before bed keeps you awake. Promotes insomnia. Better to eat it in the morning, at breakfast, to provide energy to our body.

How many grams of milk chocolate per day?

The advice is not to exceed with an average portion of 30 grams. You have to be very careful. This is a quantity that should be eaten sporadically and never every day. It contains caffeine, and is also very acidic. In massive quantities it can cause relaxation of the lower esophageal sphincter, which allows stomach acid to travel up to the throat, causing heartburn. Caffeine, on the other hand, is an intestinal stimulant that can cause diarrhea.

What happens if you eat a lot of chocolate?

The amines it contains can initiate a mild addiction, which can also lead to a craving for chocolate. This especially in depressed subjects, who after consumption experience a satisfaction called the “craving effect”. Furthermore, in the most sensitive subjects, these substances can cause headaches and redness of the face. In large doses, theobromine can cause tremors, anxiety, decreased sleep, sweating, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting.

How Much Chocolate Can You Eat?

The recommended serving is 30 grams per day. The important thing is not to eat it every day. This is to avoid taking in too many calories. The advice is to be careful what you eat. This is to maximize the benefits. It is best to opt for the one with at least 75% cocoa. Dark chocolate, included in a low-fat and low-sugar diet, helps you lose up to 10% more weight.

Who can’t eat chocolate?

Those suffering from chronic migraine, tachycardia, cardiac arrhythmia or hypersensitivity to nerve substances should limit consumption. It should not be eaten by pregnant and lactating women. Those who suffer from intestinal and gastric disorders should also avoid it. The high oxalate content makes chocolate a non-optimal food for those suffering from osteoporosis and bone demineralization.

What happens to those who eat chocolate with high blood sugar?

Excessive consumption of chocolate causes a rise in blood sugar. It can also lead to weight gain. Eating little by reducing blood sugar and insulin levels. To lower blood sugar, eat low-sugar fruit, whole legumes, whole grains enriched with soluble fiber such as inulin. Healthy subjects have blood glucose values ​​between S 70 and 99 mg / dl. The information given here is general information and does not in any way replace the advice of a physician.