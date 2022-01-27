Eat 5 grams of turmeric every night 15 minutes before bed. What happens to the heart, cholesterol and 120 blood sugar?

Eating 5 grams of turmeric 15 minutes before bed brings a peaceful sleep. Supplementing curcumin increases serotonin levels and consequently affects stress. This is a risk factor for the development of anxiety and mood disorders as well as insomnia.

What is turmeric bad for?

If consumed in large quantities it can cause stomach irritation. Given its anticoagulant action it should not be taken and should be taken in a limited manner by those who take drugs to thin the blood. A small percentage of those who use turmeric regularly, especially over 60, report liver problems. This according to experts because curcumin interacts with other drugs. The golden spice should therefore be taken under strict medical supervision in these cases.

Who shouldn’t eat turmeric?

Those who suffer from particular pathologies such as gallbladder stones and biliary tract problems. This is because it could overload the kidneys. Not to be taken even when you have coagulation problems. The intake of this spice is to be avoided in case of hypersensitivity or allergies to one or more components. It should be avoided in case of biliary tract obstruction.

How is turmeric used for weight loss?

It is sufficient to take only 3 to 5 grams, which corresponds to about a tablespoon, in powder. The benefit is also savored. Excessive consumption, in addition to being superfluous, could also prove to be counterproductive as it would stimulate nausea and diarrhea. It burns fat because it communicates with the fat cells by stimulating the body to use the stored fats. thus it favors its disposal. It counteracts the onset of cholesterol and keeps blood sugar at bay. Promotes digestion.

Can anyone with diabetes eat turmeric?

It improves insulin resistance and thus helps those with high blood sugar. Several studies have been carried out showing how turmeric can be used as a support in the prevention of type 2 diabetes. It contains a substance that has hepatoprotective properties and therefore is very good for the liver. This way you avoid blood sugar spikes.

What are the contraindications of turmeric?

One way to use turmeric as a pain reliever is to add a teaspoon powder and a teaspoon tip of black pepper to a tablespoon of honey. Curcumin also lowers blood sugar levels. Those who take diabetic drugs must be careful to take it because it can cause a further lowering of the blood sugar level with consequent hypoglycemia. The information given here represents general information. They are not a substitute for a doctor’s advice.