Eat 6 olives every night. What happens to the heart, blood sugar and sleep?

Olives contain polyphenols and oleuropein. They are two powerful antioxidants that strengthen the immune system thanks to their anti-inflammatory properties. Polyphenols help the brain get rid of oxidative stress, boost memory and keep blood sugar in check.

How many olives can you eat in the evening?

Some internet sites recommend eating some unsalted greens before bed. They extinguish hunger and a relaxing power. In short, it seems that 6 unsalted green olives before bed make you sleep better. There is no scientific confirmation. They help reduce the risk of atherosclerosis, are useful for increasing good cholesterol, offer antioxidants that even help prevent heart disease. They have analgesic properties thanks to a molecule called olecanthal.

When to eat olives?

There is no time of day suitable for eating them. They protect the cardiovascular system. They prevent blockage of the arteries and reduce the likelihood of a heart attack. Black ones are richer in antioxidants than green ones. Black nutrients prevent the oxidation of cholesterol and help prevent heart disease. They offer monounsaturated fats useful in reducing the risk of atherosclerosis. The monounsaturated fats they possess can help lower blood pressure.

Are olives good for blood sugar?

They contain oleuropein which moderates blood sugar in people with diabetes. This substance also helps prevent high blood sugar because it reduces inflammatory states. Like metformin, oleuropein also has pleiotropic effects not only on blood glucose but on a whole range of conditions. Oleuropein is among the most abundant polyphenols present in olives. Furthermore, olives reduce bad cholesterol and blood pressure, preventing cardiovascular diseases. They are good for the eyes thanks to the presence of beta-carotene, essential for the visual function. They are also rich in fiber and these facilitate intestinal motility by promoting digestion and also stimulate appetite.

Do olives help digestion?

They have Vitamin E which frees free radicals and protects against cancer. One cup of black contains 17% of the daily allowance of fiber, which promotes digestive health by helping to move food in a healthy way. They also have a beneficial effect on ulcers and gastritis.

Do olives protect against allergies?

Scientific research has shown that their extracts work as antihistamines on a cellular level. They block special histamine receptors, called H1 receptors, the unique components. It is possible that they play a particular role, as part of an anti-allergenic diet, by improving circulation, increasing blood flow and reducing the effects of diseases such as asthma.