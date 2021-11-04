Eat burgers and get Bitcoins – Burger King’s latest insane offer

Crypto to conquer the world and… of marketing. The latest found in the world of cryptocurrencies, whose most famous exponents are Bitcoin and Dogecoin, marries the world of advertising and marketing.

The chariot of cryptocurrencies it becomes more and more popular (and tight). This time it is the companies that get on it, intent as always to generate amazement and buzz as a result of marketing strategies more or less successful. The new absolute protagonists are the high-sounding cryptocurrencies, at the center of controversy and discussions in the world of the internet and at the bar. Or rather… al fast food.

Well, the last of the companies that has decided to embrace the world of cryptocurrencies is the American hamburger giant, Burger King. The well-known fast food chain has actually announced a promotion in partnership with Robinhood, a platform linked to the world of cryptocurrencies and its protagonists. In essence, the promotion will give American consumers a chance to win Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies just … by eating.

How the promo works and what to win

“Burger King with a side of Crypto”Is the name of the promotion, which knows more than a marketing operation. A “side dish” of cryptocurrencies that, certainly, is much more tempting than the tasty sandwiches offered by the fast food chain. In all this, the service “Royal Perks“, Focusing on the possible winning of a unit of Bitcoin, Ethereum or Dogecoin for every purchase of at least five dollars online or at a chain restaurant.

The promotion will run until November 21 or while stocks last. The amount of cryptocurrencies involved is equal to 2 million Dogecoin, 200 Ethereum and suns 20 Bitcoin. Which translates into a much higher chance of winning a Dogecoin and, conversely, a much lower chance of winning a Bitcoin (which has a much higher value today equal to about 60,000 dollars). Burger King North America Vice President Maria Posada, interviewed by USA Today, described the offer as a “which is natural, motivated by the desire to offer cryptocurrencies in an accessible and digestible way (both literally and figuratively) through our food “.