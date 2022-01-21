Eat carbohydrates before bed? A habit to forget

Could eating carbohydrates before bed impair sleep quality? The answer of the experts.

According to research published in the American Heart Association journal, eating carbohydrates before bedtime it’s the most wrong you can do, especially for a diabetic. Let’s see why.

Eat bread before bed? A habit to forget

According to the latest research, eating carbohydrates before bedtime greatly increases loaded with calories which are unlikely to be disposed of by the body. This leads to weight problems and abnormal increases in blood glucose.

Especially for those suffering from diabetes, cholesterol, or high blood sugar levels, is important distribute the consumption of carbohydrates in a balanced way throughout the day. In order not to incur dangerous glycemic peaks that occur, usually before or after meals, particular attention must be paid to the consumption of sugars present in bread, pasta, alcoholic or sugary drinks.

For example, if the daily consumption of carbohydrates of a healthy person fluctuates between 40 and 70%, a diabetic can consume about 70/80 grams of carbohydrates per day. This limit is overall and should be balanced at all hours of the day.

You may also be interested in: Flourless protein bread: helps reduce cholesterol and blood sugar, the recipe

Why is bread bad for people with blood sugar? The response of nutritionists

White bread consists of refined grains and it is fiber-free. Also it is rich in starch and has a high glycemic index, which is why it is unsuitable for those suffering from diabetes. This means that its consumption allows you to quickly release a high amount of glucose into the blood causing the famous “glycemic peak”.

You may also be interested in: Lower blood sugar: what to eat with bread, a little trick

So what is the best and healthiest type of bread to eat? Definitely that whole wheat: the high content of fiber and plant sterols allows to reduce the total cholesterol level in the blood by 5%. Whole grains also considerably reduce the risk of diabetes.

Experts explain why most people prefer to consume white bread. This is due to the high content of serotonin which creates a real addiction. While, for example, that of rye, despite being rich in fiber, is deficient in this substance.