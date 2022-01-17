Eat chocolate every day. What happens to the heart, blood sugar and cholesterol?

Eating chocolate regularly helps you lose weight. The confirmation comes from an American search. The dark one would help the body fight cholesterol and lower blood pressure. All thanks to the flavonoids it contains. They are important that protect the heart.

Who can’t eat chocolate?

Its consumption should be limited by those suffering from chronic migraine, tachycardia, cardiac arrhythmia or hypersensitivity to nerve substances. Pregnant women should also be very careful and those who suffer from intestinal and gastric disorders. It is a food rich in nickel and as such, allergy sufferers to this substance must be careful. Those suffering from diabetes or insulin resistance problems, before consuming it, must consult with their doctor.

What happens if I eat chocolate every day?

The black one in small doses fights free radicals. It is good for the heart by stimulating blood circulation, vasodilation and helps regulate blood pressure. Contains theobromine which has a mild diuretic, cardiotonic and vasodilatory action, especially at the coronary level. It was used as a useful drug to combat angina. Be careful not to eat it in the evening before going to bed as it is exciting and could cause insomnia.

How many grams of dark chocolate to eat?

Experts recommend eating 30 grams of chocolate per day, although not every day. For health it is important to choose the right type of chocolate. To have many benefits, it is better to opt for the one with at least 75% cocoa. An Italian research has established the optimal daily consumption to prevent inflammation and cardiovascular disease is 6.7 grams to be precise.

What is extra dark chocolate good for?

The difference with the extra one is in the amount of cocoa contained in them. The extra contains about 75% cocoa, with peaks up to 85%. The difference between the two types is also in the color. The second is much darker. For this reason, the extra is often referred to as black. This is recommended for those who suffer from blood sugar because inside the sugars are certainly lower than all other types.

Is chocolate good for blood sugar?

The flavonoids contained in 75% chocolate can help lower blood sugar. Don’t overdo the doses. Excessive consumption causes a rise in blood sugar. There is one for diabetics on the market. You have to be careful because it creates health problems. The black one has a glycemic index of 25. Those who have to control their blood sugar can eat it in moderation.