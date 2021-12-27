Eat for Christmas, the mistake we must never make to stay healthy

The fateful dates of the Christmas holidays are approaching and with them the classic Christmas eats and also the excesses.

However, it is possible to follow a healthy diet even in the days of the Christmas holidays.

Eat on Christmas, how not to risk your health

A voice that we must not silence in certain situations is the

our body asks us to take some precautions as the next Christmas meal approaches.

This is a warning a don’t let yourself go too much in the days preceding the classic binges to which, let’s face it, we are not used to.

At this time of the year the whole family gets together, and that means the food comes prepared in large quantities.

We move from simple dishes, within our healthy diet, to a decidedly more elaborate Christmas menu that usually contains ingredients loaded with fats and sugars.

If you add the interruption of the routine and the conversion of healthy behaviors with others more harmful, such as alcohol or tobacco, the combination seems decidedly unwelcome.

Never forget physical movement

As a first indication we propose you for get through Christmas successfully is to find no excuses in anything related to physical movement. By exercising we increase the quality of life e we prevent diseases, so before the Christmas banquets it is certainly possible to find a few minutes to get your body moving.

You don’t have to do sports that require a lot of physical effort, on the contrary you can change what you usually do at this time of the year, replacing, for instance, running with walking.

Avoid Christmas eats and excesses

On the other hand, although you are not used to the Christmas menu you will see this season… you don’t have to eat as if there was no more tomorrow, if you do not want to deal with the waistline that has given way!

Even if you want to try all the foods that are not usually part of our menu, we try not to overdo the quantities!

Include healthy foods on your Christmas menu

The holiday season is certainly not an opponent of healthy food, so you will surely find a way to introduce healthy foods such as: fruit, vegetables or salads in your Christmas dinners.

Savor the food it’s a good habit, especially if you know how to do it. With this in mind, preparing a side dish of vegetables to compensate for the excess of fat and sugar is a healthy choice.