Eat honey every day. What happens to the heart, blood sugar and cholesterol?

According to some research, honey, unlike table sugar, could cause an increase in insulin, which is an important hormone for controlling blood sugar. It also appears to increase levels of C peptide, a substance released into the bloodstream when the body produces insulin.

How Much Honey Can You Eat?

It should be eaten in a conscious and responsible way. Like any food, excessive consumption has its consequences, especially in a society that abuses the consumption of sugar. It is a natural sweetener. But this does not mean that we can consume it without limits. A maximum of one teaspoon per day should be taken. In all, about 10-12 grams.

What are the contraindications of honey?

People allergic to honey shouldn’t use it on their skin. Those who are allergic to pollen or bees should also avoid applying it topically. For those with no known allergies, it is still important to test a small part of the skin before applying it to larger areas of the body. A person should make sure to always remove it before going to bed. If the honey remains, it can worsen the dirty conditions.

When should honey be eaten?

When you need to take care of your skin and want to control cholesterol levels. Anyone who wants to strengthen the heart and improve memory must eat it. Who wants to improve sleep and calm the nerves. It is good for those who want to protect and heal the stomach. It is a great ingredient to help control blood pressure.

Who shouldn’t eat honey?

Who suffers from constipation because it can make the situation worse. Eating too much of it can block the normal rhythm of evacuation thanks to the high fructose content it contains. It can also lead to bloating and / or diarrhea due to the body’s inability to digest the sugars in honey. Attention must be paid to those who suffer from dental problems. Taking too much can promote tooth decay.

Can anyone with high blood sugar eat honey?

Experts advise diabetics to avoid all foods with added sugars. This prevents your blood sugar from rising too much. Even if you take insulin, high blood sugar can lead to health problems over time. Not all experts agree that it is a good choice for people with diabetes and high blood sugar. It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities. It can be important for people with diabetes, who have higher levels of inflammation. This information is general guidance. They do not in any way replace the advice of a doctor.