Eat less to live more – Libero Quotidiano

Brunella Bolloli Alessandrina, I’ve lived in Rome since 2002. I started writing in newspapers in my city at the age of 15 and, together with a group of high school friends, I dabbled in the world of youth on the radio. After university between Milan and France and a master’s in International Sciences, I came across Libero who was one year old and was looking for some crazy young people who wanted to become real journalists. It was the period of the G8 in Genoa, of the Twin Towers, of Montanelli’s death: a lot of work, but without effort because when there is passion there is everything. I wanted to be a foreign correspondent, but in Rome I discovered the city news, then, above all, politics. On the Liberoquotidiano.it blog I talk about today’s women, without filters. Go to the blog



