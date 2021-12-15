Health

Eat less to live more – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno
Brunella Bolloli
Alessandrina, I've lived in Rome since 2002.

It is not easy to think of eating less, indeed of fasting, when there is a week before Christmas and the table begins to fill up with every delicacy, both sweet and savory. Then there are the aperitifs with friends, the slice of panettone to which you cannot say no, the greeting dinner with colleagues. I understand that this blog risks being very unpopular right now and I myself know that I will have a huge effort putting into practice what I am about to write. Yet, it must be said: breast cancer is a nightmare for every woman and if we want to try to fight it, at least a little, we must pay attention to nutrition. Breast cancer is considered the second leading cause of death in women worldwide, and the risk of getting sick increases with age. In particular, triple negative breast cancers (TNBCs), which do not have growth factor receptors, are the most aggressive and resistant to treatment. But the results of a recent study published on Cell Metabolism, conducted byIfom of Milan with the support of Airc foundation, show that the fasting-mimicking diet (which is a 5-day ad hoc food program that basically simulates fasting) together with a targeted drug therapy, can help a lot to make breast tumors regress and to block the escape routes of the tumor activated in response to the lack of nutrients . The fasting-mimicking diet has always been a workhorse of Valter Longo, luminary of medicine and former head of the “Longevity & Cancer” laboratory. Giulia Salvadori>, explained the professor,

