Eat olives to lower cholesterol. What happens to the heart, skin and hair?

According to a research published in the “Journal of Nutrition”, the polyphenols found in olives are able to reduce LDL cholesterol levels thus avoiding the deposition and accumulation of the same on the arterial walls.

Are olives good for the heart?

Thanks to their monounsaturated fats, olives help reduce the risk of atherosclerosis. They are also useful, as we said, to increase good cholesterol. Above all, black olives have antioxidants that can also prevent heart disease.

Are olives good for the skin?

They are rich in antioxidant compounds and fatty acids, especially the black ones, which have moisturizing properties for the skin. They provide vitamin E which has been shown to protect the skin from ultraviolet rays. It also provides help against its premature aging.

Are olives good for hair?

Precisely because they have vitamin E, olives increase the blood flow to the follicles, stimulating growth and vitality. It should be added that the oil contained in these fruits helps to keep the hair soft and flexible.

Why are olives bad for the kidneys?

Those preserved in brine are very rich in table salt, therefore sodium. They should be consumed in moderation and especially by those suffering from hypertension and kidney dysfunction. Everyone should be reminded that the conservation of olives significantly compromises their vitamin content.

Can anyone with diabetes eat olives?

They are useful in hypercholesterolemia because they lower bad cholesterol. They are also useful for those with diabetes because they protect against glycemic peaks. Olives are an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory food, very rich in polyphenols.

Who shouldn’t eat olives?

Those with hypertension should not eat pickled ones. Because they are particularly rich in salt and therefore contraindicated. Generally they should be consumed in moderation. Olives preserved in oil will necessarily absorb a part of it, increasing the lipid content and energy value of the food. They should not be eaten by those on a weight loss diet.

Do olives make you fat?

Olives contain fat but are unsaturated and do not significantly affect diets, because they do not lead to gaining weight like saturated fats. Of the 15 grams of fat found in a hectogram of olives, in fact, only two are saturated.

Do olives protect eyesight?

Olives protect the eyes and visual function because they contain beta-carotene, a precursor of vitamin A which is essential for sight. This is thanks to the presence of lutein and zeaxanthin which are two antioxidants present in the retina.