Eat Pray for Love pizzeria will open soon in the West Village

WEST VILLAGE, NY – Get ready to enjoy your moments with Julia Roberts as the pizzeria in the hugely popular book and film Eat Pray Love opens in the West Village this spring.

The ancient Pizzeria de Michele recently announced that it will arrive at Via Banca 2 in the spring of 2022, after the opening initially scheduled for the end of last year. However, the exact opening date has not been announced. The pizzeria first opened in Naples, Italy in 1870 and has been making cakes on site for over 150 years. He opened his first American venue in Hollywood in 2019.

The new western outpost will span two floors and three different rooms. “The first room, facing Greenwich Ave., embodies the atmosphere of a home kitchen with numerous counters and seating, including a back room overlooking Bank Street, where guests will find a more formal dining area and comfortable ”, reads a press release. for a future opening. “The basement area will provide a multipurpose space that also serves as a venue for private events, featuring a large cellar with the best wines from all over Italy”.

The 100-plus-year-old pizzeria is known to many as the quaint and charming destination of Elizabeth Gilbert’s “Eat Pray Love,” which also featured Julia Roberts in the film version. As evident in the movie trailer, L’antica Pizzeria de Michele is famous for its pizza Margherita.

The restaurant also serves a variety of pastas. The Neapolitan chef Michele Roubini will lead the kitchen of the West Village.

You can learn more about L’antica Pizzeria da Michele on its website website which will be open seven days a week.