‘Eat, Pray, Love’: 10 phrases from the film to empower yourself and overcome a love breakup | entertainment pop culture

In 2010, the film adaptation of Elizabeth Gilbert’s book ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ was released. It was directed by Ryan Murphy and starring Julia Roberts.

It is based on a real case and tells how Elizabeth Gilbert left everything (her husband, her dream house and a successful professional career) to travel for a year through Italy, India and Indonesia in order to rediscover herself and from that way to feel whole again.

Thanks to all the learning of the protagonist throughout her journey, she manages to overcome her insecurities and become stronger.

That is why here we leave you the most important lessons that the film left to its viewers through its inspiring phrases.

5 life lessons to empower yourself from the movie ‘Eat, Pray, Love’

#1 The true balance in life is self-love:

“You traveled the world trying to find balance, and the balance you think you’ve found is what, meditate for 20 minutes and go see an old medicine man? Listen darling, balance is not letting anyone love you less than you love yourself.”

#2 Emotional intelligence is very important and you can work on it whenever you want:

“You have to learn to select your thoughts the way you select your clothes every day, that’s a skill you can cultivate. Do you want to come here and want to control your life so much? Better work on your mind, it’s the only thing you have to control and if you can’t count your thoughts you’re in trouble.

#3 Overanalyzing the facts takes the thrill out of living in the present:

“Sometimes we have to stop analyzing the past; stop planning for the future; stop trying to pin down exactly how we feel; stop saying exactly what we want and just see what happens.”

#4 If you want to achieve something you must work for it, it will not fall from the sky:

“There is a great Italian joke about a poor man who goes to the temple every day to pray to a saint. He prays to the statue ‘Dear Saint please please please let me win the lottery’. At the end, the desperate statue comes to life, looks down and says to the man: ‘My son, please, please, please buy a ticket. Now I understand the joke and I have three bills”.

#5 Not all of us are born with an exceptional gift, we just have to be patient:

“You have to be kind to yourself when you learn something new.”

5 lessons on love and relationships from the movie ‘Eat, Pray, Love’

#1 Healing from a love disappointment is accepting that you failed, although at least you tried:

“The only way to heal is to trust; a broken heart means you have tried something.”

#2 Saving yourself does not depend on a partner, they can only support you:

“I don’t want you to save me. I want you to be by my side while I save myself.”

#3 Change is scary, but it is better than living unhappy:

“We settle for living unhappy because we are afraid of change and that everything is reduced to ruins.”

#4 Nothing is forever; love and miss as much as you can because one day it will pass:

“Send me love every time you think of me [cuando me extrañes] and leave it like that, it won’t be forever. Nothing is.”

#5 Give a relationship time, don’t experience it too quickly:

“At the beginning of a relationship everyone wants too much happiness and too much pleasure. Until in the end they get sick.