“Eat, Pray, Love”: cast, plot and trailer

Lorenzo Di Palma



Convinced that there is more to life than having a husband, a beautiful home and a career, Liz Gilbert (Julia Roberts) decides to abandon everything and go on an adventure that will change his life forever. He leaves New York and embarks on a one-year journey, crossing Italy, India and Bali, discovering himself, eating, meditating and with the prospect of finding true love. From these premises he starts Eat, pray, love, a soulful 2010 film based on the bestselling book of the same name (original title is Eat Pray Love) by Elizabeth Gilbert. “Each of us faces a path, a moment in our life in which we feel the need to redefine everything and understand what we are looking for,” says Julia Roberts who strongly wanted to interpret the film after reading Gilbert’s book: ” Liz’s journey is particular, it is visual, a story that has its own charm, a universal story, familiar to anyone ».

THE Trailer

The Cast

Director: Ryan Murphy. Interpreters: Julia Roberts, Javier Bardem, James Franco, Billy Crudup

The plot

Liz Gilbert has everything a modern woman can dream of, a successful husband, home and career, but like so many other women she is dissatisfied, confused and looking for what she actually wants from life. Just divorced, finding herself at a crossroads, Liz decides to get away from her world risking everything. She embarks on a journey around the world to cut with the past and rediscover herself. In Italy he rediscovers the pleasure of eating, in India he enriches his spirituality and, unexpectedly, in Bali he finds his inner balance thanks to true love. Based on the bestselling novel by Elizabeth Gilbert, Eat, pray, love it is proof of how there is no single way to love life and travel the world.