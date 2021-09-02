Eat, Pray, Love, streaming on Netflix today

Eat, pray, love, Ryan Murphy’s film starring Julia Roberts and Javier Bardem based on the best seller by Liz Gilbert, arrives starting today 1 September 2021 in streaming on Netflix!

Liz Gilbert has everything a modern woman can dream of – a successful husband, home and career – but like so many other women she is dissatisfied, confused and looking for something she can’t find. Just divorced, Liz decides to get away from her world risking everything and embarks on a long journey to cut ties with the past and find herself. In Italy he rediscovers the pleasure of eating, in India he enriches his spirituality and, unexpectedly, in Bali he finds his inner balance thanks to true love.

Julia Roberts and Javier Bardem in an image from the film Eat, Pray, Love

It could not have been that Julia Roberts the protagonist of Ryan Murphy’s film: only the unmistakable “pretty woman” of Hollywood cinema could gracefully render the anguish of Liz Gilbert, the author of the autobiographical best-seller that inspired thousands of American women to change your life. The cast is really full of personalities awarded with different awards, including Oscars and Golden Globes: besides Roberts, we have Javier Bardem, Viola Davis, Richard Jenkins, James Franco, Billy Crudup and many more. Eat, Pray, Love has grossed over $ 200 million in its theatrical visit, and received a score of 36 from the RottenTomatoes portal.

