Eat rice for 30 days. What happens to the heart, blood sugar and those who want to lose weight

The rice diet was proposed in 1939 by Walter Kempner of Duke University. It was developed for people affected by malignant hypertension associated with renal insufficiency. According to the professional, decreasing dietary proteins and minerals optimizes the kidneys and treats malignant hypertension.

What happens if you only eat rice?

According to some nutritionists, eating just one blank plate is not a good idea for those who want to lose weight. Promotes the accumulation of fat and has a reduced satiating effect. This dish does not provide good proteins and fats that give satiety. It also has a negative impact on blood sugar. It is high in carbohydrates and prompts the pancreas to produce large amounts of insulin.

How much weight do you lose by eating only rice?

According to some websites by eating almost exclusively rice it is possible to lose weight by up to 20 kilos in a month. The rice diet makes it possible to achieve this goal by putting above all the wholemeal one on the plate. To tell the truth about all this there is no scientific confirmation. By eating only wholemeal, which is a high-fiber and low-sodium cereal, it would be possible to lose weight. But be careful to follow this diet only with the approval of your doctor or nutritionist.

What happens if you eat rice for 30 days?

If rice is included in the menu of one’s diet for 30 days, alternating it once for lunch and once for dinner could lead to a little deflating of the belly. This is a drastic and not recommended diet method. There is a poor nutritional balance. It can make low blood pressure worse. It can cause a loss of muscle mass. It leads to possible flatulence and a high risk of hunger. Anyone wishing to undertake it must first consult the doctor.

How Much Rice Can You Eat?

Experts suggest consuming the whole grain one and in any case not to exceed the quantity around 60-80 grams per serving. If you choose to use it as the only source of carbohydrates you can also consume 100-150 grams per day, men can even go up to 200. The advice is to divide the portion into several meals to have a balanced sugar intake throughout. the day.

Is rice good for blood sugar?

It is a food with a high glycemic index due to its high sugar content in the form of starch. This is why it helps to raise the blood sugar level. The white one exposes more to increases in blood sugar. Depriving it of essential substances increases its negative effect on blood sugar.