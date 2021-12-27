Business

“Eataly in Verona on September 22” will open in the former Ice House; “You know …

We open Eataly in Verona on 22 September, in the former Ice House“. He anticipated it tonight Oscar Farinetti, speaking in Cortina D’Ampezzo at the review «A mountain of books». Verona will be dedicated to art, he said, but it will be a «huge blow. I respect chains like McDonalds and Starbucks, but I don’t love them. They are all places where you don’t understand what place in the world you are. Our Eatalys have those three or four basic same things but have a specific value. In New York we have the “doubt”, in Stockholm the theme of bridges. Trieste has the Bora, in Verona there will be art“.

Farinetti recalled that the Veronese structure, the Refrigerator 1930, «was built by Mussolini and was a warehouse for fresh goods arriving from Germany by train. It has a dome and huge rays. 5-6,000 square meters will be dedicated to the immense “Eataly del Triveneto“. Another 5-6,000 meters will be dedicated to the artistic foundation, to offer the ignorant, like me, to get closer to art. One wing to art, one to photography, and above a beautiful museum, with De Chirico, Modigliani and more. We are very excited about this. We hoped to open it in April, when Vinitaly is here, but we didn’t make it », he concluded.

