Eataly | Verona | 22 September | Art

On 22 September 2022 Eataly will open in Verona, in the former icehouse of the Magazzini Generali. This was announced yesterday, December 27, by the founder Oscar Farinetti, during the presentation of his book Never quiet at the review A Mountain of Books in Cortina D’Ampezzo.

Farinetti explained that Eataly in Verona will be dedicated to art because “Eataly are not a chain, they are brothers”. The Piedmontese entrepreneur cited McDonalds and Starbucks as examples of chain stores that are all alike. «I respect these chains, but I don’t love them – said Farinetti – They are all places where if you take a picture of yourself and don’t say where you are, you don’t understand what part of the world you are in. Eataly instead are brothers, because they have those four or five values ​​in common given by the family but then they are profoundly different from each other. Each Eataly has a specific value. The one in New York is dedicated to doubt. The one in Stockholm on the bridges. And the one in Verona will be dedicated to art ».

According to Farinetti’s description, just over half of the spaces of the former ice house will be dedicated to Eataly del Triveneto, with products coming from Brescia to Venice and from Mantua to Bolzano. The rest will be dedicated to the new Eataly artistic foundation. «Our goal is to offer ordinary people, even ignorant people like me, to appreciate art, to understand it and to buy it. A wing will be dedicated to young artists without a gallery, another wing dedicated to photography, a third wing dedicated to the most important Italian galleries and above there will be a beautiful museum open to all ».