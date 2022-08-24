Eating a healthy diet is very expensive: myth or reality?

Yesterday, August 11, the Nutritionist’s Day in honor of the birth of Dr Pedro Escudero. He made great contributions and advances in nutrition. For this reason, we commemorate the day by chatting with Agostina Canto and Santiago Gomez Centurion, owners of Focus Nutrition, about whether or not it is a myth that eating healthy is expensive and what are the general recommendations to achieve a healthy nutrition.

Agostina has a degree in nutrition and Santiago Gómez Centurión is a clinical doctor. Photo: Instagram.

“Healthy nutrition implies not only giving our body the macronutrients (proteins, carbohydrates and fats) and micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) necessary for the body to carry out all its usual functions, but also doing so in sufficient quantities and with good quality food that takes care of our health”, they explained.

The guidelines of the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the American Heart Association (AHA) give us some general recommendations to achieve a healthy nutrition:

Adjust energy intake and expenditure to achieve and maintain a healthy body weight. Eat lots of fruits and vegetables, choosing a wide variety. I chose foods made primarily from whole grains instead of refined grains. Choose healthy sources of protein: plant proteins (legumes and grains), fish and shellfish, low-fat or fat-free dairy instead of whole, and if you want meat or poultry, choose lean cuts and avoid processed forms. Use liquid vegetable oils instead of tropical oils (coconut, palm, and palm kernel), animal fats (butter and lard), and partially hydrogenated fats. Opt for minimally processed foods instead of ultra-processed foods. Minimize the intake of drinks and foods with added sugars. Choose and prepare foods with little or no salt. If you don’t drink alcohol, don’t start; if you choose to drink alcohol, limit your intake. Follow these recommendations regardless of where food is prepared or eaten.

“However, due to the wide spread of “diets” that include foods, sometimes of high monetary cost, there is a myth under which many believe that eating healthy is very expensive and not very accessible. This leads to consuming foods that are rich in sugars, saturated fats and few nutrients that seem cheaper at first glance, “they added.

It is very important to know what kind of food we consume. Photo: Pinterest.

However, there are ways to get all of these nutrients in foods that are similarly or even lower in cost. Here are some tips:

Fruits and vegetables: they are sources of vitamins, minerals, fiber and satiety. Always try to look for variety and seasonal options that are the cheapest. For example:

For autumn-winter it is advisable to consume fruits, such as orange, pear, grapefruit, banana, tangerine, apple, lemon, persimmon, bergamot, papaya and quince. Instead, you can eat vegetables, such as beets, cabbage, brussels sprouts, carrots, squash, zucchini, broccoli, onions, green onions, cauliflower, green beans, chard, spinach, sweet potato, eggplant, watercress, garlic, fennel, turnip, radish, radicheta, celery, among others.

In the spring-summer season, the recommended fruits are peach, cherry, apple, pear, grape, melon, watermelon, apricot, plum, pineapple, blueberry, fig, kiwi, mango and passion fruit. As for vegetables, eggplant, squash, squash, squash, zucchini, peas, snap beans, beets, bell peppers, peppers, cucumbers, green onions, garlic and radishes.

Whole grains: they are sources of carbohydrates and fiber. We can also find these healthy carbohydrates in potatoes, corn and sweet potatoes.

Healthy sources of protein: whenever we think of protein we think of meat. However, there are very healthy plant sources that are cheaper: legumes (lentils, chickpeas, peas, beans) and cereals (oats, couscous, soy, semolina). Also, fish, dairy products and eggs. And if you want meat, chicken is a super versatile and cheaper option. Finally, if you want to replace meat, a very cheap and similar option is textured soybeans, if you don’t know it, go ahead and try it!

Healthy fats: avocado is very rich but expensive, however, we can replace it with other cheaper sources such as vegetable oils, seeds and some nuts.

Remember to eat seasonal fruits and vegetables. Photo: Pinterest.

In conclusion, Agostina and Santiago added that eating healthy should not be expensive or difficult, it should not be a complication or only for a few. We must look for and choose foods that are to our liking, that are adapted to our uses and customs, to our tastes and schedules, that we can enjoy day by day without making food something complex that does not fit our lives.

“You don’t need salmon, quinoa or almond flour, you don’t need European cheeses, Himalayan salt or expensive supplements that promise miracles. You need common and ordinary foods that you get around your house and consume them in the amounts that your body needs”, they concluded.

