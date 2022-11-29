Obviously, as you can imagine, you can’t eat at any time. So to know when to eat and especially what is the worst time of the day to eat, read the following and take notes!

Eating after 11 p.m. is bad for your health

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania studied our mealtimes with a magnifying glass and came to a conclusion: eating late at night is very bad for your health. Indeed, eating at night is not without consequences. Links have been established between eating late and weight gain, but also increased insulin, cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

9 people lent themselves to the game and modified their eating habits. They first ate 3 meals and two snacks between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. for 8 weeks, then they had to make sure to eat later, during a period of the same duration. After analyzing the effects on their bodies, the researchers took stock: eating late in the day is bad for your health.

Based on this observation, it is strongly advised to eat as soon as possible to prevent the adverse effects of late feeding on health. In addition, to avoid weight gain, it is better to go to bed at least 2 hours after having dinner because a shorter time between meals and bedtime would have a hormonal impact that would stimulate appetite.

So to sum up, we eat early, never after 11 p.m., and we allow ourselves time to digest before going to bed!

Foods to avoid at night

In addition to eating early, it is also advisable to avoid certain foods in the evening to improve the quality of sleep. Already, you can forget the coffee from 4 p.m. It acts as a stimulant and disrupts bedtime. Then, all foods or families of foods that take a long time to digest are also forgotten: this is the case for red meat, pasta or fried foods. We also skip the bread in the evening so as not to disturb the body at bedtime.

>>> You’ll think about it tonight before you go to bed!