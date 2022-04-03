Eating avocado is good for your health and diet (experts say it)

Concentrated in nutrients and antioxidants, it improves long-term health and helps you lose weight. Here are all the amazing benefits of eating avocados

Nutritious, delicious and versatile in the kitchen, the avocado they have become a staple food in many homes around the world. And little by little they are becoming more and more famous even with us in Italy.

Native to Mexico and Central America, they can be eaten as fruits or vegetables, and they are perfect for both sweet and savory recipes.

Avocados are extremely popular with celebrities and in the most famous diets because they are highly nutritious and have numerous health benefits.

Here then 5 reasons so you should integrate avocado more into your weekly diet.

**Avocado: is it really that healthy or is it just a fad? **

Eating avocado is good for your health and diet: here are all the benefits

Eating avocados decreases the risk of heart problems

According to new research, Eating two or more servings of avocado a week can reduce your risk of heart disease by a fifth.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Associationinterviewed more than 100,000 men and women about their diet every four years over a 30-year period.

The researchers identified a link between the consumption of healthy fats and heart healthfinding that those who ate avocado had reduced the risk of coronary heart disease by 21%, compared to those who did not include this food in their diet.

It is an excellent source of nutrients

Avocado is packed with a whole host of important nutrientsmany of which are often lacking in modern diets.

A concentrated source of healthy fats and fiber, they also contain a range of vitamins and minerals; including magnesium, potassium, B6, vitamin C, vitamin E and folate.

Eating avocado helps you lose weight and lose weight healthily

Although there are multiple factors that affect body weight, follow one healthy, balanced and nutritious diet is perhaps the most important thing when it comes to achieving and maintaining a healthy weight, which is critical to disease prevention.

Although avocados are high in calories, they are too rich in nutrients which help promote satiety, thanks to theirs high in fiber and healthy fats.

Supplementing your diet with these two nutrients can help feeling fuller and fuller at the end of a meal. This is due to the fact that the fat and fiber content of this fruit slows the release of food from the stomach, thus causing a feeling of satiety that makes you eat fewer calories overall, thus promoting weight loss.

Also, avocados are high in soluble fiber which has been shown to reduce belly fat.

They are rich in antioxidants

In addition to vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and fiber, avocados are rich in bioactive compounds including carotenoids, vitamin C, and vitamin E.

These substances have been shown to have significant antioxidant, neuroprotective and cardioprotective properties.

Since they are therefore rich in antioxidants, eating avocados regularly can help increase the body’s defenses, strengthen the immune system and slow the progression of many chronic diseases.

Eating avocado helps lower cholesterol

In research conducted by Penn State University, scientists have shown that including avocado in your weekly diet gives an added health benefit.

Eating avocado actually helps reduce LDL cholesterol, also called “bad cholesterol”.

Avocados, being high in good fats, can help the body absorb nutrients without increasing the LDL levels associated with consuming animal or saturated fats.