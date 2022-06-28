Eating barbecues and riding in a truck: how are J Balvin’s rest days in Villa Carlos Paz | Chronicle

We are used to seeing all kinds of celebrities in Argentina: Al Pacino; Matt Damon; Will Smith Y Scarlett Johansson. Whether for tourism or to film, the famous “for export” It is usually close to our pampas. In this case we refer to J Balvinwho came to Cordova to spend your vacation.

Balvin is on vacation in Villa Carlos Pazcity where the current girlfriend, the model, is from valentina ferrer. The reason? The birthday of the first child they have together, Riveris what brought the Colombian to our country.

Although the musician did not publish his location in his Instagram stories, it was observed that he toured the mountain village in the box of a truck. “Do you know how much I wanted to be in a volco (box) going around Argentina?”, said about that moment.

J Balvin “nail” a barbecue in Villa Carlos Paz

Not only was J Balvin out for a walk, the reggaeton player also ate barbecue and visited a cafeteria in the aforementioned town. There, the girl recognized the musician and she was the first to “viralized” the stay of the musician. This was shown on his social networks where he is followed by more than 52 million people.

J Balvin with Cordoba, Valentna Ferrer.



J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer began their relationship in mid-2017, but it was only made public in March 2018. “I’m happy”the Cordovan woman had told the local media ElDoce.tv by then. In 2021, her first child was born and they currently live together in Colombia.