Eating chocolate before bed: here’s what can happen

Chocolate has always been one of the most delicious foods in our world, but in this article we are going to cover whether our much-loved chocolate could help our system and sleep better. For this reason, chocolate is also one of the most discussed foods to keep under control, in fact, we often ask ourselves if chocolate is good or bad, especially if eaten in a certain part of the day.

But today answer the question of whether to eat it in the evening it could affect our sleep or not, or whether it is good or bad. Obviously, also in this case, the answers are conflicting so there is no definitive answer.

Let’s start by talking about the general benefits of chocolate. Let’s start by saying that, chocolate can lead benefits to our body, without a shadow of a doubt, especially in the variety of dark it is rich in polyphenols which strengthen the immune system and prevent strokes and heart attacks. Also it is very composed of simple sugars and this it’s good for the mood, by releasing serotonin, a hormone that lowers anxiety levels in the body.

Numerous studies have been made for this topic, discovering in fact, that chocolate has the same effects as anxiolytics so it could even replace them. It also helps our metabolism thanks to the presence of mineral salts such as magnesium, phosphorus and calcium and vitamins. In a nutshell, chocolate is very important to us, it doesn’t just hurt, being rich in all these beneficial substances and properties. But now let’s find out if it’s good for our sleep or not.

Let’s start by saying, that it is absolutely not wrong to eat chocolate before bed, indeed, it is very good because it could even be healthy. It might even help us sleep betterThis is because the high levels of magnesium present in chocolate help regulate the sleep-wake cycle, thus promoting a truly restful sleep.

For this reason, we therefore recommend that you always choose chocolate dark, even better if it is extra-dark, as it is the richest in magnesium and polyphenols, the two elements that bring most of the benefits to our body.